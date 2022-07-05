WFFD battles two overnight house fires

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning.

On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located a fire in what officials described as the living/dining area.

After discovering of the fire in this area crews were able to disconnect the utilities and put out the fire in 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported but The Red Cross was called for one adult and two dogs.

Officials said the fire started due to electrical arcing, this happens when electricity jumps from one connection to another.

The estimated damage to the structure is believed to be $2,000 with $500 damage to contents.

The second fire that WFFD battled was located at 2214 Broad.

WFFD arrived at the location at 4:27 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic when they entered the home they located a fire in the attic.





After the utilities were disconnected crews battled the fire for 25 minutes before it was extinguished.

Red Cross was called for one adult and two children, however, no injuries were reported at the scene.

This fire was also started due to electrical arcing according to officials.

The estimated damage to the home and contents is $23,000 according to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson.

