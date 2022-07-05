ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD battles two overnight house fires

By Courtney Delaney
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled two house fires early Tuesday morning.

On July 5 at 3:29 a.m. the WFFD was alerted to a fire at 1416 N. 8th Street. When crews arrived there was not smoke showing at the residence. When crews went in to investigate the home they located a fire in what officials described as the living/dining area.

After discovering of the fire in this area crews were able to disconnect the utilities and put out the fire in 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported but The Red Cross was called for one adult and two dogs.

Officials said the fire started due to electrical arcing, this happens when electricity jumps from one connection to another.

The estimated damage to the structure is believed to be $2,000 with $500 damage to contents.

The second fire that WFFD battled was located at 2214 Broad.

WFFD arrived at the location at 4:27 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic when they entered the home they located a fire in the attic.

After the utilities were disconnected crews battled the fire for 25 minutes before it was extinguished.

Red Cross was called for one adult and two children, however, no injuries were reported at the scene.

This fire was also started due to electrical arcing according to officials.

The estimated damage to the home and contents is $23,000 according to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson.

Skeletal remains found in Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called out to a residence on an investigation when human skeletal remains were found. The remains were located on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. in the rear apartment on the property in the 1800 block of 9th Street. According to Wichita […]
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The utilities department for the City of Wichita Falls is facing a staffing shortage. They currently have 20% of their positions open and while they were able to maintain day-to-day operations at the beginning, they are starting to see the affects. Those include delays in...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in an apartment in the 1800 block of 9th Street. WFPD officials said the property owner went to the rear apartment at the address after not receiving payments from the tenant for several months. The owner reportedly had to force his way into the building before he found the body.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
