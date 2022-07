The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially revealed Chet Holmgren's height heading into the NBA Summer League. Holmgren is listed as 7'1 on the roster, per Legion Hoops. Holmgren was the second-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is set to be a big part of the Thunder's future. He played one season at Gonzaga as a freshman and was one of the best players in the country.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO