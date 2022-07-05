Fireworks blamed for Hutchinson house fire

Investigators with The Wichita Fire Department say fireworks are to blame for a housefire that destroyed a North Wichita home on July 2nd. Witnesses reported seeing a group of children shooting off roman candles just before the blaze broke out. The WFD is reminding residents that this type of firework is illegal within city limits.
A gas line break forced evacuations in downtown Hutchinson on Thursday morning. Hutchinson Fire Department officials said underground boring equipment struck a 4-inch line, causing the leak in the area of 9th and Main just before 11 a.m. There were 110 people evacuated in an area between Main and Poplar, from 8th to 10th Avenues. The Salvation Army building was opened to shelter the evacuees.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 100 business employees and residents in the middle of Hutchinson were evacuated for a little over an hour Thursday morning after a gas main was ruptured. According to Hutchinson Fire, a horizontal boring machine was working in the alley between Main and Walnut when...
When Catrinda Wakefield looks at her home of on Shadybrook street in East Wichita, all she sees now is a bunch of ash and burnt remains, most of her possessions destroyed in the flames. “It's been devastating, it's been a nightmare.”. Her house burnt down on Saturday afternoon; Wakefield...
One man died and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday morning in southwest Wichita. The accident was reported around 11:09 a.m. just west of the intersection of MacArthur and south Ridge Road, near Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. A man in...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a social media post just after 5 p.m. Monday, the Hutchinson Fire Department said it responded to a fire in the 800 block of Baker St. The department said the fire was caused by “a firework.”. There was no immediate word on the damage....
Two boys were hurt when their utility terrain vehicle crashed on a county road east of Pratt. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 90,200 block of Southeast 10th Street. Pratt County officials said one of the boys had critical injuries and was later airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The other boy was hospitalized in Pratt with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The Wichita Fire Department reports over 100 complaints related to fireworks over the July 4th holiday weekend. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz provided an update to reporters Thursday during Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly news conference. He said there were teams consisting of two police officers and one firefighter that responded to complaints. He said they contacted 200 people and responded to 100 complaints. Eight citations were issued.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman escaped serious injury after she hit a bull with her vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, 36-year-old Sherri Fisher was driving in the 4300 block of Buhler Road about 2:30 a.m. when she hit the animal. Fisher was...
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for a man who shot and killed a dog. It happened May 15 near in the 4700 block of East Murdock, near Oliver. Cindy Zeiner carries the dog’s ashes with her at all times. "It's been awful,” Zeiner says.” I miss...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning house fire in west Wichita caused about $100,000 in damage, rendering the home unlivable, according to investigators. Acting captain Preston Gonsalves said the fire, which began a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday, started at the back of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries as the occupants made it outside safely.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of using a sword to attack someone in the city's Delano neighborhood on Tuesday. The attack happened at around 1: 20 p.m. in the 700 block of West 2nd Street. The department said...
The driver killed in a crash in southwest Wichita Wednesday morning is identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Cox, of Haysville. The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. at MacArthur and Ridge Road. Deputies said an eastbound car and a westbound pickup collided head on. Cox was the driver a of the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday, KAKE News talked to Sue, and while she didn't want to be identified because of safety concerns, she woke up to chaos Saturday. "My brother texted me and asked if I was alright, because he had heard about the shooting. And then my daughter texted me, and a friend of mine texted me and, and asked if I was alright," said Sue. "I want to live in peace... Several sleepless nights… It is pretty scary," she said.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
PRATT COUNTY—Two juveniles were injured after a weekend accident in rural Pratt County. Just after 5p.m. Sunday, Pratt County EMS responded to 90294 SE 10th after report of a boy unresponsive at the scene of a UTV accident, according to Sheriff James White. First responders found two injured boys....
A third suspect is being sought in connection to Saturday’s double fatal shooting near McConnell. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong, who goes by Sunny. If you see Sunny or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911. You can also...
Wichita police are hoping someone can help identify a suspect in multiple ATM thefts attempts. On June 15, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., the suspect showed up at an ATM in the 2000 block of N. Webb. The person was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma, and tried to pry the ATM open. There was a chain on the suspect’s truck, but it was not used.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
