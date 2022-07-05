Fireworks blamed for Hutchinson house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday, KAKE News talked to Sue, and while she didn't want to be identified because of safety concerns, she woke up to chaos Saturday. "My brother texted me and asked if I was alright, because he had heard about the shooting. And then my daughter texted me, and a friend of mine texted me and, and asked if I was alright," said Sue. "I want to live in peace... Several sleepless nights… It is pretty scary," she said.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO