Hutchinson, KS

Fireworks blamed for Hutchinson house fire

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say a house fire in Hutchinson was started by fireworks. The fire...

Fireworks Blamed for July 2nd Fire That Destroyed Home in N. Wichita

Investigators with The Wichita Fire Department say fireworks are to blame for a housefire that destroyed a North Wichita home on July 2nd. Witnesses reported seeing a group of children shooting off roman candles just before the blaze broke out. The WFD is reminding residents that this type of firework is illegal within city limits.
WICHITA, KS
Gas line break causes evacuations in Hutchinson

A gas line break forced evacuations in downtown Hutchinson on Thursday morning. Hutchinson Fire Department officials said underground boring equipment struck a 4-inch line, causing the leak in the area of 9th and Main just before 11 a.m. There were 110 people evacuated in an area between Main and Poplar, from 8th to 10th Avenues. The Salvation Army building was opened to shelter the evacuees.
Hutch Post

Gas line rupture causes Thursday evacuations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 100 business employees and residents in the middle of Hutchinson were evacuated for a little over an hour Thursday morning after a gas main was ruptured. According to Hutchinson Fire, a horizontal boring machine was working in the alley between Main and Walnut when...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Two youngsters injured in UTV crash in Pratt County

Two boys were hurt when their utility terrain vehicle crashed on a county road east of Pratt. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 90,200 block of Southeast 10th Street. Pratt County officials said one of the boys had critical injuries and was later airlifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The other boy was hospitalized in Pratt with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
PRATT COUNTY, KS
Wichita reports 100 complaints, 8 citations from fireworks

The Wichita Fire Department reports over 100 complaints related to fireworks over the July 4th holiday weekend. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz provided an update to reporters Thursday during Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly news conference. He said there were teams consisting of two police officers and one firefighter that responded to complaints. He said they contacted 200 people and responded to 100 complaints. Eight citations were issued.
WICHITA, KS
Crime Stoppers: WPD investigating dog's death

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for a man who shot and killed a dog. It happened May 15 near in the 4700 block of East Murdock, near Oliver. Cindy Zeiner carries the dog’s ashes with her at all times. "It's been awful,” Zeiner says.” I miss...
WICHITA, KS
Early-morning house fire destroys west Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning house fire in west Wichita caused about $100,000 in damage, rendering the home unlivable, according to investigators. Acting captain Preston Gonsalves said the fire, which began a little before 3 a.m. Tuesday, started at the back of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries as the occupants made it outside safely.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita police: Man with sword attacks person in Delano

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of using a sword to attack someone in the city's Delano neighborhood on Tuesday. The attack happened at around 1: 20 p.m. in the 700 block of West 2nd Street. The department said...
WICHITA, KS
Victim identified in southwest Wichita crash

The driver killed in a crash in southwest Wichita Wednesday morning is identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Cox, of Haysville. The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. at MacArthur and Ridge Road. Deputies said an eastbound car and a westbound pickup collided head on. Cox was the driver a of the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old man driving the pickup was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
WICHITA, KS
'Several sleepless nights': Neighbors of Rock Rd deadly shooting want answers, investigators asking for help

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday, KAKE News talked to Sue, and while she didn't want to be identified because of safety concerns, she woke up to chaos Saturday. "My brother texted me and asked if I was alright, because he had heard about the shooting. And then my daughter texted me, and a friend of mine texted me and, and asked if I was alright," said Sue. "I want to live in peace... Several sleepless nights… It is pretty scary," she said.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS
Sheriff: 2 boys injured after rural Kansas UTV accident

PRATT COUNTY—Two juveniles were injured after a weekend accident in rural Pratt County. Just after 5p.m. Sunday, Pratt County EMS responded to 90294 SE 10th after report of a boy unresponsive at the scene of a UTV accident, according to Sheriff James White. First responders found two injured boys....
PRATT COUNTY, KS
3rd suspect sought for shooting near McConnell

A third suspect is being sought in connection to Saturday’s double fatal shooting near McConnell. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong, who goes by Sunny. If you see Sunny or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911. You can also...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WPD looking for suspect in multiple ATM theft attempts

Wichita police are hoping someone can help identify a suspect in multiple ATM thefts attempts. On June 15, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., the suspect showed up at an ATM in the 2000 block of N. Webb. The person was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma, and tried to pry the ATM open. There was a chain on the suspect’s truck, but it was not used.
WICHITA, KS
Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
DODGE CITY, KS

