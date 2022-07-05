Kitchen Design: What to Consider When It’s Time to Change It Up

“Pack 1/2 the clothes, twice the money,” Lee Abbamonte once said (see What to Pack: “Take 1/2 the Clothes, Twice the Money”). After years on the road, I have revised that and am now cutting both in half. Regarding luggage: thanks to embracing my Arabic musk, I have cut my luggage substantially. I am proud to say that on this trip my roller weighed 7lbs and my backpack weighed 4lbs. Regarding money, I am making a more conscientious effort to use points where possible. $100 per night for a hotel and $150 for regional flights add up quickly when I’m going for three weeks at a time. Similarly, I hope that my frugality leads to healthier choices leading to fewer dollars spent (see A Holiday of Healthy, Tipsy, on Budget: Basically Impossible).

