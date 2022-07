It’s been – to put it mildly – a difficult few days for those who believe that trans and non-binary people are (gasp!) deserving of health care. Public figures including New York Times columnist Pamela Paul, actor Bette Midler, and singer Macy Gray have all come out with statements indicating that the role of women in society is somehow imperilled not by the overturning of Roe v Wade, but by the push to include everyone (including those who don’t identify as women) under the umbrella of those affected by Roe’s fall.

