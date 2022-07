Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Thursday to mourn the death of a The Morning Show camera assistant, Gunnar Mortenson. "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortenson," Aniston wrote on her Instagram story. "As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you Gunnar 💔"

