Festival of Fibers weaves arts history into Richmond summer landscape

Riverbank Theatre is presenting “Bye Bye Birdie” from July 1 through Aug. 7. “The year is 1958, and the much-adored rock ‘n’ roll idol — Conrad Birdie — has been drafted in to the U.S. army,” a description of the musical on riverbanktheatre.com states. “His songwriter and agent, Albert, and Albert’s secretary and some-time girlfriend, Rosie, hatch a plan for a farewell performance to take place on the Ed Sullivan Show, which they hope will help sell Birdie’s new song, ‘One Last Kiss,’ and ultimately save Almaelou records from going under. To cap off the performance, Birdie will actually give ‘one last kiss’ to Kim MacAfee, an avid member of the Conrad Birdie fan club from Sweet Apple, Ohio. The MacAfee family and the residents of Sweet Apple go topsy-turvy when Conrad Birdie comes to town.”

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO