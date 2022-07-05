Festival of Fibers weaves arts history into Richmond summer landscape

OUR TOWN IS FLOURISHING: With pomp, dash and strut, we are alive and busy! Since the New Baltimore Lions Winterfest, events have occurred and will occur with a flourish. Hurray! The Memorial Day parade and ceremony honored Our Town’s heroes. The Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival just ended. The Grand Pacific House Museum is open on Saturdays now. Outdoor summer entertainment events in Burke Park, Ira Township Park and AMVETS Post 52, the Lempke-Blackwell VFW Post 7573 bell ringing event July 4, the 50th Immaculate Conception Family and Friends Summer Festival July 16, Vacation Bible School in August, VFW Post 7373 Big Breakfast on the first Sunday of the month, Relay For Life happenings, the huge Thumb Trail Sale Aug. 11 to 13 and many more. Hurray, again! Let the show go on!
Comments / 0