Knights of Columbus monument dedication

Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St. Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton. • Sunday: Worship service is in-person as well as streamed live at 10:45 a.m. Jr. Church available for children up to sixth grade. Live broadcast can be accessed on Facebook by searching for and liking @BethanyECLehighton. • Sunday Night Live, 6:30 p.m.
The West End Seniors who attend or plan to attend the Chestnuthill Senior Center, held at Zion Lutheran Church, can place an order for lunch by 11 a.m. the day before attending with center manager Donna Riedel at 570-242-6770. Friday’s planned meal is baked ziti. Next Wednesday’s is chicken and...
The Schuylkill United Way is collecting items for its 20th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive through July 31. The program supports families in Schuylkill County by supplying them with backpacks and school supplies for a successful start to the school year. Individuals are invited to donate items to...
Berwick, Pa. — The Test Track Park will play host to the annual World War II weekend in Berwick, featuring living history encampments, weapons demonstrations, and big band entertainment. The event takes place July 15-17 and will feature "Lady Lois," one of the 15,000 Stuart Light tanks built by...
The Large Flowerheads will play groovy ’60s music Friday night in Lansford. The free concert will take place 6-8 p.m. at Kennedy Park, 316 W. Patterson St., across from the Panther Valley Football stadium. Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Raffles are available with proceeds benefiting the...
The Andreas VFW is the recipient of two membership awards for its huge increase in members over the past year. Berton Osenbach, commander of Post 5069, accepted the Pennsylvania State Convention trophy at the gathering held in Erie. The post also received the District 12 membership award as being tops...
Kyle Whitley’s admitted inability to sit still has earned him the nickname of “The Wanderer.”. He uses a variation of the moniker for his Instagram account: Wandering Whitley. And now he’s calling his exhibit at the Tamaqua Community Arts Center “Wanderings.”. “I’m all over the place,”...
A year after three local municipalities received a combined $300,000 in state funding to address blighted properties, one of Jim Thorpe’s biggest eyesores remains standing. The borough has long acknowledged the need to knock down 204 Center Ave., which former councilman Jay Miller once called “a dog’s breakfast.”
A local veterans organization, along with an animal rescue society, were the recipients of donations courtesy of a Palmerton organization. Members of Crusaders for a Cause on Thursday presented two separate donations of $500 raised from its 16th annual spring carnival held in May in the borough park. Proceeds from...
Summer fun for everyone in Downtown Lehighton continues this Saturday. Local business owners and volunteers from the Lehighton Downtown Partnership have organized extra fun on the Second Saturday of each month throughout the summer. The next Second Saturday promotion will be held this Saturday with a theme of “Follow the...
The public is invited to “Walk with a Doc” beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesdays in July and August at the Tamaqua Area School District track, 502 Penn St., Tamaqua. The event is sponsored by the St. Luke’s Rural Family Medicine Residency Program. Walks begin with a brief...
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Two years in business for a popular restaurant in Schuylkill County, and it has been two very eventful years. Back in 2020, Wheel in Tamaqua was just getting ready to open. The gourmet grilled cheese restaurant already had a location in Pottsville, but the owner wanted...
ArtsQuest is requesting photos from the community for its annual “Our Hometown Heroes - First Responders” banner display presented by Embassy Bank. The banner will debut on Patriot Day Celebration to honor the community’s first responders including police and law enforcement officials, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, emergency medical personnel and paramedics, who currently serve or have served our community.
MONTANDON, Pa. — While driving along Main Street in Montandon, it's hard to miss the sign. Free gas is something that's hard to come by, and one woman came to check it out. "Great idea to keep the gas going because you have no idea what's coming next for workers or people looking for jobs. It's going to help out a lot," the woman, whose name is Tammy, said.
The state Department Of Conservation And Natural Resources closed the beach at Tuscarora State Park in Barnesville, Schuylkill County, to swimming effective immediately. As a precaution, the beach will remain closed until acceptable water sample results are received. Signs have been posted on the beach. Other activities at the park,...
The 9-year-old daughter of the owner of Stoker’s Brewing Company in Tamaqua has started her own jewelry business. Only Kiana Menconi Drost’s venture, Kiana’s Kreations, is for the dogs - and the cats, and all the other animals waiting for homes at local animal shelters. “I want...
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who shop at a pothole-plagued shopping mall in Luzerne County may soon see a smoother ride. Shoppers reached out to the I-team to look into the pothole problem at the West Side Mall in Edwardsville several weeks ago claiming their concerns were not being addressed by the owners of the […]
Officials have released the name of the teenager who drowned Monday at Mauch Chunk Lake in Carbon County. Jose Antonio Atenco Augustine, 17, was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale, after the incident around 4:30 p.m., according to Carbon County commissioners who discussed the situation at their meeting Thursday.
By the end of the year, Palmerton Hospital, a community landmark that has stood for 55 years, will be demolished. While the building may soon be gone, the memories remain for the hundreds of people who worked there, many of whom are sharing those experiences in a recently created Facebook group, “Palmerton Hospital OGs.”
