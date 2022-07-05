ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Watch: Red, White & Boom! fireworks from downtown Wichita

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Parks Foundation and Wichita Park & Recreation hosted the seventh annual Red, White & Boom!

Fireworks were launched Monday evening east of Riverfront Stadium over the Arkansas River following the completion of the Wichita WindSurge game against Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Food trucks were set just south of the Hyatt Lawn for other attendees.

If you missed the show, KSN News has a video of the fireworks above. The music that was playing during the show has been edited out due to copyright issues.

