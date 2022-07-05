Heat Advisory issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Elliott; Morgan; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Morgan, southeastern Rowan and Elliott Counties through 230 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelfrey, or near Morehead, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wagner, Hamm, Blairs Mills, Elliottville, Vale and Wrigley around 215 PM EDT. Minor and Wagner Store around 220 PM EDT. Fannin Valley, Lytten, Farley and Little Sandy around 225 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Sandy Hook, Newfoundland, Stark and Isonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
