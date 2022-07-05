ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mingo; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Wayne; Wirt; Wood; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MINGO NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE WAYNE WIRT WOOD WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Vinton; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEIGS MONTGOMERY PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO VINTON WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Morgan, northern Owsley, northwestern Breathitt, west central Magoffin, Lee and Wolfe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gosneyville to Arvel. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Campton, Trent, Hazel Green, Stillwater, Landsaw, Toliver, Baptist, Gosneyville, Murphyfork and Calaboose around 225 PM EDT. Lower Gilmore, Daysboro, Lexie, Malaga, Rexville and Paxton around 230 PM EDT. Beattyville, Simpson, Helechawa, Lee City, Gilmore, Upper Gilmore and Sellars around 235 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Adele, Rosefork, Cannel City, Shockey, Payton, Enoch, Moct, Maloney, Taulbee, Burg, Wheel Rim, Chestnut Gap, Turin, Belknap, Netty, Cutuno, Burkhart, Eversole and Stay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elliott, Morgan, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Elliott; Morgan; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Morgan, southeastern Rowan and Elliott Counties through 230 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pelfrey, or near Morehead, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wagner, Hamm, Blairs Mills, Elliottville, Vale and Wrigley around 215 PM EDT. Minor and Wagner Store around 220 PM EDT. Fannin Valley, Lytten, Farley and Little Sandy around 225 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Sandy Hook, Newfoundland, Stark and Isonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, WV
County
Wirt County, WV
City
Wayne, WV
County
Jackson County, WV
County
Logan County, WV
County
Putnam County, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
City
Mason, WV
County
Mason County, WV
City
Logan, WV
County
Boone County, WV
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
County
Lincoln County, WV
County
Cabell County, WV
County
Wood County, WV
County
Mingo County, WV
County
Roane County, WV
State
West Virginia State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Magoffin, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Johnson; Knott; Magoffin; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Martin County in northeastern Kentucky Southern Johnson County in northeastern Kentucky Northeastern Knott County in southeastern Kentucky Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Western Pike County in southeastern Kentucky Southeastern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 138 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Leander to Blue River to Bolyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Martin around 145 PM EDT. Allen around 150 PM EDT. Prestonsburg around 155 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Craynor, Galveston and Pleasant. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Tazewell; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia Central Bland County in southwestern Virginia Northwestern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gratton, or near Burkes Garden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Bland Tazewell Ceres Bastian Burkes Garden and Gratton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAND COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy