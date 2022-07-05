Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Breathitt; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Morgan, northern Owsley, northwestern Breathitt, west central Magoffin, Lee and Wolfe Counties through 245 PM EDT At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gosneyville to Arvel. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Campton, Trent, Hazel Green, Stillwater, Landsaw, Toliver, Baptist, Gosneyville, Murphyfork and Calaboose around 225 PM EDT. Lower Gilmore, Daysboro, Lexie, Malaga, Rexville and Paxton around 230 PM EDT. Beattyville, Simpson, Helechawa, Lee City, Gilmore, Upper Gilmore and Sellars around 235 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Adele, Rosefork, Cannel City, Shockey, Payton, Enoch, Moct, Maloney, Taulbee, Burg, Wheel Rim, Chestnut Gap, Turin, Belknap, Netty, Cutuno, Burkhart, Eversole and Stay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
