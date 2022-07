There are many roles that a shooting guard has to play on the basketball court. Usually, a shooting guard is a team’s primary scoring option or, at the very least, someone who has to get his hands on the ball nearly every possession. Guys like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and Jerry West are the best examples of this. Scoring is a shooting guard’s main objective, but there is much more to it.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO