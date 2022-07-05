AP Sportlight

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

1887 — Lottie Dod of Britain, 15, becomes the youngest woman to win the women’s singles championship at Wimbledon, defeating Blanch Bingley 6-2, 6-0.

1933 — The first major league All-Star game is played at Comiskey Park, Chicago. The American League beats the National League 4-2 on Babe Ruth’s two-run homer.

1957 — Althea Gibson becomes the first black to win a title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club by beating Darlene Hard 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles title match.

1968 — Billie Jean King wins her third consecutive women’s singles title at Wimbledon by beating Australia’s Judy Tegart 9-7, 7-5.

1975 — Ruffian, an undefeated filly, and Kentucky Derby winner Foolish Pleasure compete in a match race. Ruffian, racing on the lead, sustains a severe leg injury and is pulled up by jockey Jacinto Vasquez. She is humanely destroyed the following day.

1994 — Leroy Burrell breaks the world record in the 100 meters in Lausanne, Switzerland. Burrell’s time of 9.85 seconds betters Carl Lewis’ 9.86 clocking set in the 1991 World Championships.

1996 — Steffi Graf beats Spain’s Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 6-3, 7-5 in the Wimbledon final for the German star’s 20th Grand Slam title and 100th tournament victory.

1997 — Pete Sampras wins the fourth Wimbledon title and 10th Grand Slam title of his career, easily defeating Frenchmen Cedric Pioline 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

1998 — Twenty-year-old Se Ri Pak becomes the youngest U.S. Women’s Open champion after hitting an 18-foot birdie on the 20th extra hole to beat amateur Jenny Chuasiriporn in the longest Women’s Open in history.

2000 — Venus Williams beats her younger sister Serena 6-2, 7-6 (3) to reach the Wimbledon final. Their singles match is the first between sisters in a Grand Slam semifinal.

2008 — Rafael Nadal ends Roger Federer’s bid to become the first man since the 1880s to win a sixth consecutive championship at the All England Club. Two points from victory, the No. 1-ranked Federer succumbs to No. 2 Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7 in a 4-hour, 48-minute test of wills that’s the longest men’s final in Wimbledon history — and quite possibly the greatest.

2013 — Twin brothers Mike and Bob Bryan capture their fourth straight major with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo at Wimbledon. The Americans become the first men’s team in Open-era tennis to hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time.

2013 — Jimmie Johnson becomes the first driver in 31 years to sweep Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 winner is the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1982, and the fifth overall, to win both races in a season at Daytona.

2014 — Novak Djokovic wins his second Wimbledon title and denies Roger Federer his record eighth by holding off the Swiss star in five sets. Djokovic wastes a 5-2 lead in the fourth set but holds on for a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 victory.

2014 — Florida teen Kaylin Whitney breaks the world junior record by running the 200 meters in 22.49 seconds at the U.S. junior national track and field championships in Eugene, Ore. The 16-year-old Whitney broke the world 17-and-under mark of 22.58 set by Marion Jones in 1992.

2016 — Roger Federer’s bid for a record eighth Wimbledon title remains alive after he comes from two sets down and saves three match points before overcoming Marin Cilic in five sets, advancing to the semifinals at the All England Club for the 11th time. It’s the 10th time in Federer’s career he erases a two-set deficit to win in five sets. This is also his 80th match win at Wimbledon, equaling Jimmy Connors’ record.

2019 — Jorge Masvidal sets a UFC record with a KO of Ben Askren five seconds into their bout in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Track and Field World Championships take place on Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 24 in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field located at the University of Oregon. This year marks the first time that an outdoor Athletics World Championships is taking place on U.S. soil and viewers can expect to see an extravaganza of talent as the best and brightest stars from all over the world gather to compete.
Kyle Busch doesn’t know what he will be driving next year as he hits the halfway point of the NASCAR season. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Busch won’t be driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. But he heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s race in a contract year and waiting to see if JGR can find the sponsorship money to keep the two-time Cup Series champion. M&M Mars has sponsored Busch since he joined the Gibbs organization in 2008, but the company is pulling its NASCAR marketing spend at the end of this season. Busch earned his first win as a Gibbs driver four races into his debut season, at Atlanta, with Mars brand Snickers on the No. 18 Toyota. Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing, said he intends to have Busch back next year. It’s just a question of what company will be on his car.
MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky embraced Simon Nemec and hugged Filip Mesar so tightly he picked his countryman up off the ground. They had just made history as three players from Slovakia being selected in the first round of the NHL draft, and Slafkovsky and Nemec becoming the highest-drafted players in the nation’s history at Nos. 1 and 2. “It’s just unbelievable moment for me, for my family and everyone who supports me and also for the whole Slovak country,” Slafkovsky said, beaming after being taken first by the Montreal Canadiens. “We needed something like this.” Months after leading their team to its first Olympic medal, Slafkovsky and Nemec are ushering in a new golden generation of Slovak hockey. Decades after Zdeno Chara, Marian Hossa, Marian Gaborik, Pavol Demitra and Miroslav Satan put Slovakia on the map, the renaissance is just beginning, with a wave of talent pouring into the NHL in the coming months and years from the tiny central European nation of 5 million people.
NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera were added to All-Star Game rosters on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred under a provision in the sport’s new labor agreement. The All-Star selection is the 11th for the 42-year-old Pujols and the first since 2015. Cabrera, 39, was picked for the 12th time and the first since 2016. Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals in March, agreeing to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the team he started with. An NL MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009, the Dominican star played for the Cardinals from 2001-11, then left for a $240 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He spent most of 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a .296 career hitter and fifth with 683 home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). Pujols’ 2,168 RBIs are third behind Aaron (2,297) and Ruth (2,214).
The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced Thursday with six Wildcats chosen for induction. The new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on November 10-12. The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor...
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Imagine this happening in your line of work: Posted online and regularly updated for the entire world to see is an objective, black-and-white assessment of how you’ve been faring over the past 52 weeks, how you compare to your colleagues and competitors and how your current status compares to that of a day, a week, a month, a year ago.
