Ouachita Parish, LA

NBC 10 News Today: Ouachita Parish Library Events

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
myarklamiss.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 5,...

www.myarklamiss.com

MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Child Gun Violence

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Child gun violence has become a growing epidemic in America that continues to take the lives of children and teens every day. Watch the video above to hear the story of Madison Blackman, a young woman who has experienced child gun violence, and receive more details on this issue. For […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone traveling through Forsythe Park earlier Thursday might have heard the sounds of destruction nearby. Work has begun to clear away the old Swayze Natatorium in the park. The pool has been closed since the late 1990s when cracks were found on its floor. Monroe Mayor...
MONROE, LA
County
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
MyArkLaMiss

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Passport to Fun Camp

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you have a child who enjoys museums and learning, then they will love Passport to Fun Camp. Monroe’s nine museums are teaming up to provide a unique summer camp experience for children who are enthusiastic about learning and having fun. Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse have more details about Passport […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas Arts Center reveals expansion campaign; accepting project donations

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Murphy Family Foundation and Murphy USA Charitable Foundation announced dual gifts of $300,000, as a matching challenge to the community, and kickstart South Arkansas Arts Center’s fundraising campaign, Reaching Higher. “We are excited that the South Arkansas Arts Center is embarking on this campaign...
CHARITIES
myarklamiss.com

West Monroe fishing pier coming soon

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe received notification it has received a grant from the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the construction of a public fishing pier on the Ouachita River. The grant will pay for a portion of the construction of a...
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe community emergency response team

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Police Department is working with Volunteer Louisiana through the Lieutenant Governor’s Office to provide this valuable and free training. Volunteers who are certified will be called upon to assist first responders in times of crisis in the community. There will also...
WEST MONROE, LA
#Nbc#Nbc 10 News Today
MyArkLaMiss

University of Louisiana Monroe’s School of Pharmacy now legally able to study marijuana and hemp

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, July 6, 2022, The Ouachita Citizen or Hanna Pub reported the University of Louisiana Monroe’s (ULM) School of Pharmacy became one of three schools in Louisiana that are now legally authorized to perform research on marijuana and hemp. Louisiana State University Agricultural Center and Southern University Agricultural Center are the two other schools able to study the plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Friday, July 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/08/22) TODAY: Happy Friday! As we wrap up the work week, it will be another very hot and humid afternoon. Look for highs to return back to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will return to the triple digits during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Heat advisories have been extended once again until 7 or 8 PM this evening for many of our counties and parishes with the rest of the area under another excessive heat warning until 8 PM. Keep heat safety a priority for outdoor activities.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM working to expand educator’s pool

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - (introduce the program -- what it is called and what it is doing, briefly. One sentence, maybe) Amy Weems, director of the Educators Rising program at ULM, has been recognized with the Champion’s Award at this year’s annual meeting. Weems said she was honored to win the award, but knows there is a long road ahead.
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Sweet Cecilia to Perform in Ruston, Louisiana

The Dixie Center For The Arts of Ruston, Louisiana is proud to present Sweet Cecilia in a live performance at the historic Dixie Theater in downtown Ruston on Saturday, August 6th at 7 p.m. The all-female, Grammy Nominated band, Sweet Cecilia, is a family trio from Cecilia, LA. Their music is deeply rooted in country, rock, folk, and Cajun influences. Their three-part harmony is rich and sultry. These three women are not only accomplished vocalists but musicians and master songwriters. Their original songs will invoke tears, laughter, and joy. Sweet Cecilia was formally created in 2012. However, sisters Laura Huval and Maegan Berard, along with their first cousin, Callie Guidry, have been singing and making music together since childhood. They keep the music fresh and modern while holding on to their musical roots and traditions.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Homicide investigation underway, man treated after Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m. - A man threatening to jump off the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday morning has been taken into custody after hours of negotiation. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man is a person of interest in a homicide investigation happening in the 300 block of Woodale Drive just north of Monroe.
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Thursday, July 7th

West Monroe, LA – (07/06/22) Only a few very isolated showers/storms this afternoon, mostly clouds and sun through the day. Lows find the mid 70s overnight under clearing skies. Rain is not expected in the overnight time frame. Highs in the upper 90s tomorrow, with triple digit possible in...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA

