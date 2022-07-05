NBC 10 News Today: Ouachita Parish Library Events

The Dixie Center For The Arts of Ruston, Louisiana is proud to present Sweet Cecilia in a live performance at the historic Dixie Theater in downtown Ruston on Saturday, August 6th at 7 p.m. The all-female, Grammy Nominated band, Sweet Cecilia, is a family trio from Cecilia, LA. Their music is deeply rooted in country, rock, folk, and Cajun influences. Their three-part harmony is rich and sultry. These three women are not only accomplished vocalists but musicians and master songwriters. Their original songs will invoke tears, laughter, and joy. Sweet Cecilia was formally created in 2012. However, sisters Laura Huval and Maegan Berard, along with their first cousin, Callie Guidry, have been singing and making music together since childhood. They keep the music fresh and modern while holding on to their musical roots and traditions.

