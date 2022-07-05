Rock Island Library Southwest Holding Book Sale TODAY!

After a three day Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Rock Falls City Council got back to work last Tuesday evening and jumped right in attending to the business at hand. Up for a first reading was the amending of the Rock Falls Municipal Code relating to transfers of liquor licenses. Second Ward Alderman Brian Snow explained that most businesses that have a liquor license are under a corporation rather than an individual. In the event that a member of the corporation decides to leave, the license is maintained, and the new members are added. This helps with continuity and conforms to the state rules concerning the transferring of such license.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO