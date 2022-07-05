ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was Tsitsipas' fault' – Nick Kyrgios defended by Rafael Nadal's uncle who blames Greek for Wimbledon bust-up

NICK KYRGIOS has been backed by Rafael Nadal's UNCLE over his Wimbledon row with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tennis bad boy Kyrgios argued with the umpire throughout his victory over Tsitsipas on Saturday and was fined £3,300 for an "audible obscenity".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URfSR_0gVDfuwa00
Nick Kyrgios beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in four thrilling sets Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEArQ_0gVDfuwa00
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been fined £8,250 for his actions while Nick Kyrgios must pay £3,300 Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKnUl_0gVDfuwa00
Toni Nadal is one of tennis' most respected coaches Credit: Getty Images - Getty

However the world No5 also lost his temper, smashing a ball into the crowd, one at the scoreboard and another two at his opponent during points, landing himself an £8,250 fine.

Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni surprisingly defended Kyrgios.

He said via Spanish outlet Noticiero.lat: "I have been critical of the Australian as a result of his rudeness, his unsportsmanlike attitudes, his recurrent outbursts or his unfortunate comments.

"On this occasion, however, I think the blunder ... is attributable to the Greek.

"It is true that Kyrgios is too annoying, provocative and that he can easily drive his opponents out of their mind.

"However, I was greatly surprised Tsitsipas couldn't deal with those situations.

'It is clear that Tsitsipas acted to his own detriment, lacking in the habit of dealing with those situations in which a player feels ... unable to control his emotions and his nervousness."

Kyrgios' has had a frosty relationship in the past with Nadal after the Aussie's comments on him after a match between the two at Wimbledon back in 2019.

Kyrgios has been in incredible form this year on grass and in making the last eight, he has matched his best ever Grand Slam performance.

He faces Chilean Christian Garin in the quarter-final tomorrow.

A win could set up a semi-final clash with Nadal if the 36-year-old legend beats American Taylor Fritz.

Novak Djokovic remains favourite to lift the trophy on Sunday but Nadal and Kyrgios are seen as his two biggest threats.

guest57
4d ago

Kyrgios blames the Greek player for him hitting balls in the crowd, the scoreboard and his opponent. He spat at the crowd, called a line judge a “snitch” yet its the other guy who made him do it. No responsibility for his actions.

