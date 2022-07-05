ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Lampard admits it will be a 'big challenge' for Everton to get their transfer business right this summer as the Toffees look to rebuild after selling £60m star forward Richarlison and narrowly avoiding relegation

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Everton manager Frank Lampard has underlined how crucial it is for the club to make this summer transfer window work after conceding that it'll be a 'big challenge' to overturn their fortunes.

The Toffees narrowly avoided Premier League relegation in their penultimate game of last season, which would have proved catastrophic for their finances as they dealt with Financial Fair Play restraints.

Everton have since sold star player Richarlison to Tottenham in a £60million deal to help ease that, but also have academy graduate Anthony Gordon courted by Spurs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgUeu_0gVDfpWx00
Frank Lampard has conceded Everton face a 'big challenge' to get their transfer business right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3wCB_0gVDfpWx00
Everton go into next season without star striker Richarlison after they sold him to Tottenham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgVFJ_0gVDfpWx00

So far, the Goodison Park outfit have only brought in centre back James Tarkowski on a free transfer from Burnley with Lampard keen to bolster his squad.

'Recruitment - and who goes out - is a huge part of any football club,' he told the club's official website.

'Particularly when you are a manager who comes in mid-season.

'The [January] transfer window shut one day after I joined, so you work with the players you have straight away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24U9Ro_0gVDfpWx00
Lampard is also desperate to keep Anthony Gordon, who has plenty of attracted interest

'But when you look forward, you think about how you can strengthen in different areas, "How would this look?". It is vital to get that right.

'It will be a big challenge for me and the Club… to make sure we go in the right direction, because it is clear we don't want to be fighting relegation and recruitment will be a big part of that.'

Everton reported for pre-season training on Monday, with the Merseysiders hosting Chelsea in their Premier League curtain-raiser on August 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ujwE_0gVDfpWx00
Everton have only brought in centre back James Tarkowski on a free from Burnley so far

Community Policy