Frank Lampard admits it will be a 'big challenge' for Everton to get their transfer business right this summer as the Toffees look to rebuild after selling £60m star forward Richarlison and narrowly avoiding relegation

Everton manager Frank Lampard has underlined how crucial it is for the club to make this summer transfer window work after conceding that it'll be a 'big challenge' to overturn their fortunes.

The Toffees narrowly avoided Premier League relegation in their penultimate game of last season, which would have proved catastrophic for their finances as they dealt with Financial Fair Play restraints.

Everton have since sold star player Richarlison to Tottenham in a £60million deal to help ease that, but also have academy graduate Anthony Gordon courted by Spurs.

So far, the Goodison Park outfit have only brought in centre back James Tarkowski on a free transfer from Burnley with Lampard keen to bolster his squad.

'Recruitment - and who goes out - is a huge part of any football club,' he told the club's official website.

'Particularly when you are a manager who comes in mid-season.

'The [January] transfer window shut one day after I joined, so you work with the players you have straight away.

'But when you look forward, you think about how you can strengthen in different areas, "How would this look?". It is vital to get that right.

'It will be a big challenge for me and the Club… to make sure we go in the right direction, because it is clear we don't want to be fighting relegation and recruitment will be a big part of that.'

Everton reported for pre-season training on Monday, with the Merseysiders hosting Chelsea in their Premier League curtain-raiser on August 6.