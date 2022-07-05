Man critically injured in Federal Way drive-by shooting
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Federal Way Monday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting in the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.
Officers gave first aid to a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.
Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle and its direction of travel. The vehicle was spotted leaving the area by another officer, who pulled it over.
The two men and a woman inside the car were detained, and officers said they saw what they believed to be a handgun in plain sight inside the car.
The vehicle was impounded pending approval of a search warrant.
