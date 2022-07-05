ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man critically injured in Federal Way drive-by shooting

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Federal Way Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting in the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

Officers gave first aid to a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle and its direction of travel. The vehicle was spotted leaving the area by another officer, who pulled it over.

The two men and a woman inside the car were detained, and officers said they saw what they believed to be a handgun in plain sight inside the car.

The vehicle was impounded pending approval of a search warrant.

blackcat63
2d ago

These things are happening because of the broken and confused arm of the law. One ruler have lost control and now the mess is spreading wall to wall and moving one step closer to a powder keg. One laws doesn’t work for everyone and every culture and then say we are all Americans when America is divided and have never been United. Should have used all that money and power and resources to unite instead through greed, thievery and deception you cause separation and now come the rewards.

