Man critically injured in Federal Way drive-by shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Federal Way Monday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting in the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

Officers gave first aid to a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound until medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle and its direction of travel. The vehicle was spotted leaving the area by another officer, who pulled it over.

The two men and a woman inside the car were detained, and officers said they saw what they believed to be a handgun in plain sight inside the car.

The vehicle was impounded pending approval of a search warrant.