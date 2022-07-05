ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was ‘one step’ away from Arsenal transfer before Man Utd switch

By Marc Mayo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO admitted he was on the verge of joining Arsenal before Manchester United came in for him nineteen years ago.

In an interview with Gunners fan Piers Morgan for ITV in 2019, the Juventus star spoke of how he was just "one step" away from putting pen to paper in North London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qhrpp_0gVDccPN00
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he almost signed for Arsenal in 2003 Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YT5dV_0gVDccPN00
The forward opted for Man Utd in 2003 - and apologised to Piers Morgan Credit: ITV

Back in 2003, Ronaldo was impressing at Sporting Lisbon and was given the opportunity to sign for Arsenal.

But a determined Sir Alex Ferguson ensured he got his man and the Portuguese winger went on to win three Premier League titles and a Champions League with the Red Devils.

After spells with Real Madrid and Juventus, CR7 made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer.

But the club flopped to their lowest EVER Premier League points total - and then Ronaldo dropped the bombshell that he wanted to leave to play Champions League football.

United have insisted the 37-year-old is NOT for sale.

When asked if he almost signed for Arsenal, Ronaldo admitted: "It's true. Very close. One stop, incredible. Seriously."

Gunners-mad presenter Morgan pressed the Ronnie for an apology while telling him how it broke his heart that rivals United secured his services.

And Ronaldo obliged, joking: "I want to apologise, OK. Forgive me for not joining Arsenal."

Morgan went one step further with an Arsenal shirt for Ronaldo to keep, which he called a "classic" with his name on the back.

The host said: "This is what should have happened, it's what I've dreamed of for the last 16 years. It's not too late."

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

While laughing throughout, Ronaldo stated that he has always been thankful for the interest Arsenal showed in him and suggested it was instigated by their iconic coach, Arsene Wenger.

The Portuguese icon added: "It didn't happen but, Arsenal, I appreciate what they did for me.

"Especially Arsene Wenger - but you know football and in football you never know."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyFMn_0gVDccPN00
Ronaldo is in his second spell at Man Utd Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over The Sale Of Talented Midfielder

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United over the permanent transfer of talented midfielder Dylan Levitt, according to a report. Levitt joined the English side when he was eight and then came up through the ranks of the academy before making his senior debut for the club in a Europa League match against Astana in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Man Utd#Itv#Juventus#Portuguese#A Champions League#The Red Devils#Real Madrid#Old Trafford#United
Sports Illustrated

There Is a Silver Lining Behind Rafael Nadal’s Sudden Withdrawal From Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England—When Rafael Nadal calls an impromptu press conference late in the evening during a Grand Slam, the chances for good news are slim. It was the case Thursday, when the 22-time Grand Slam champion told reporters he was withdrawing from Wimbledon before a much-anticipated semifinals clash against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear that was aggravated during a five-set marathon victory over Taylor Fritz in the previous round.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Manchester United tables an improved offer for Arsenal target

Manchester United seems to have met Ajax’s demands for Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez with their latest offer. The Argentinian is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between both clubs as he seeks to move to the Premier League. Arsenal first launched a bid for his signature, but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

'I am BACK!': Paul Pogba finally confirms his return to Juventus... as the Frenchman arrives in Turin to join the Serie A side on a free transfer for the second time after leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba has arrived back in Italy as he prepares to complete his return to Juventus. The Serie A giants have released a video on their official Twitter account of the midfielder stepping off a plane ahead of his free transfer from Manchester United. Pogba was smiling broadly as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'I Wouldn’t Dare Speculate On How Much He Will Cost' - Former Liverpool Winger On Jude Bellingham Price Tag

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman believes Reds target Jude Bellingham will not cost too much when it comes to bidding for the 19-year-old English midfielder. Bellingham who currently plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has been persistently linked with a move away from Germany this summer with Liverpool favourites to land the rising star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Di Maria is in town! Argentinian begins his medical after agreeing move

Angel di Maria is currently undergoing his Juventus medical ahead of his much-awaited free transfer to the Bianconeri. The attacker left PSG at the end of last season, and he is now free to sign for another club. Since the end of the last campaign, Juve has been keen to...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy