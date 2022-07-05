ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Dollar Tree superfan and I use a bathroom essential to keep my plants healthy – but it divides opinion

By Chris Bradford
 4 days ago
A DOLLAR Tree shopper has revealed she has converted a bathroom ornament into a tool that helps keep her plants healthy.

Fans online have gushed over the cost-effective strategy but others have been left unconvinced.

A Dollar Tree fan has revealed how she uses a bathroom product to help keep her plants healthy Credit: Reddit/Amyliabedylia

The Redditor, known as Amylia, said she used Dollar Tree shower baskets for her kitchen window orchids.

She filled the item with an orchid medium that consists of lava rock and large pieces of bark.

Amylia said she’s been filling the baskets with orchids over the last six months.

She revealed that there are holes in the bottom of the baskets which means excess water can be drained off.

Gardening enthusiasts online have praised the Redditor’s idea as they said it “looks great”.

One said: “Genius! I never thought about placing the pot on the window. And I love the Dollar Tree idea.”

Another commented that they said the plants look “happy”.

But, one cautious Redditor warned that the orchids could end up on the floor if they fall off the side of the window.

They said Amylia should either use Velcro or glue them to her window.

But, she replied: “I never thought of Velcro and that is an awesome idea. My hubby would be pretty p****d if I glued it to the window lol.”

Other social media users said Amylia should’ve used water bottles or plastic food containers if she was looking for a cheap hack.

Bargain hunters have revealed how they used Dollar Tree items to brighten up their homes and gardens.

Crafting enthusiast Liz Fenwick said she used pots and rope to create a planter that cost just $2 to make.

She also explained how she turned a funky-looking towel into a decorative pillow.

CHEAP HACKS

Meanwhile, another Dollar Tree shopper has revealed how she managed to brighten up her home for just $10.

She freshened up her hallway by sticking a piece of removable green wallpaper around the frame of a door.

The home décor enthusiast posted: “Our tiny hallway now houses a little pop of color and pattern and for $10.”

She was left shocked when she realized that the paper was durable.

Fans said the wallpaper, which has an intricate leaf design, is a great idea.

One posted: “Really love how much of an effect this has!!”

Another commented: “I’m totally stealing this amazing idea.”

While a third Redditor gushed: “This looks FANTASTIC!!! Well done you.

