The HTC Vive Pro 2 is a seriously versatile VR headset for PC gamers — if you’re willing to pay up

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day kicks off this Tuesday, July 12. Every year, Prime Day offers one of the best opportunities to pick up a 4K TV for a great price. And this year, the savings have started early, as Amazon has discounted a variety of 4K Fire TVs that are great for those who are shopping a budget. There are also some nice 4K OLED TV deals right now that will appeal to those looking for a high-end option that excels with gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals so far. We'll continue to update this list as more TVs are marked down, and don't forget to check back on July 12 for more Prime Day TV deals.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO