Marion County, IA

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received...

www.kniakrls.com

Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
LOVILIA, IA
