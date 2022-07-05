ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Volleyball Player of the Year!

 3 days ago
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Volleyball Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Volleyball Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website.

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Volleyball:

Ryan Bartz, OH, Muskego High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Jared Byas, L, Lincoln Way East High School (Illinois) — SR

Andreas Cardenas Marouf, S, Francis Parker School (California) — SR

James Eadie, MB, Newport Harbor High School (California) — SR

Brayden Green, S, Park Vista Community High School (Florida) — SR

Dan Hurley, OH, Frank W. Cox High School (Virginia) — SR

Charlie Johan Negron, OH, Lake Brantley High School (Florida) — SR

Blaine Jones III, OH, South Fayette High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Dillon Klein, OH, Loyola High School (California) — SR

Tripler Letuligasenoa, OH, El Camino High School (California) — SR

Brendan Louthain, OH, Roncalli High School (Indiana) — SR

Jordan Lucas, OH, Upland High School (California) — SR

Colin Marks, S, Jesuit High School (California) — JR

Coleman McDonough, L, Seneca Valley High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Jack O'Riordan, OH, Barrington High School (Illinois) — SR

Ryan Peluso, OPP/S, Winter Park High School (Florida) — SR

Ben Putnam, OH, Needham High School (Massachusetts) — SR

Zach Rama, OH, Sandra Day O'Connor High School (Arizona) — SR

Andrew Rowan, OH/S, J Serra Catholic High School (California) — SR

Xavier Stueber, MB, Kaukauna High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Aidan Tune, OH, Punahou High School (Hawaii) — SR

Moses Wagner, OH, Bellarmine College Prep (California) — SR

Shane Wetzel, OH, Lake Brantley High School (Florida) — SR

Kyle Zelasko, L, Orchard Park High School (New York) — SR

