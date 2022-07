Cade Cunningham took some time to answer questions at a recent NBA 2K23 event in Las Vegas. The event, NBA 2K23’s House of Greatness, provided players, celebrities, and influencers the opportunity to play the new video game. Cunningham answered a number of different questions, most of which revolved around his 2K ability. It should be noted that he claimed he is the best at the game on the Pistons. However, he also shared a message with Pistons fans that will excite them for next season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO