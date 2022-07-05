ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Leone FA launch probe after two first division matches finish 95-0 and 91-1 - calling the results 'impractical' and promise there will be 'zero tolerance' if 'match manipulation' is proven

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sierra Leone's football association is investigating two matches in the country's top flight they called 'impractical' after finishing with scores of 95-0 and 91-1.

Players and officials who competed in the two Eastern Regional Super 10 League games are being probed after the eye-catching scorelines that saw Kahula Rangers beat Lumbenbu United 95-0, while Koquima Lebanon were on the receiving end of the 91-1 beating by Gulf FC.

In a statement, Sierra Leone's FA said they had a 'zero tolerance' policy against any match fixing and said anyone involved would face 'the full force of the law'.

A statement said: 'Following recent reports on two 1st division matches - Gulf FC vs Koquima Lebanon and Lumbenbu United vs Kahula Rangers - in the ongoing Eastern Regional Super 10 League, which apparently produced impractical results of 91-1 and 95-0 respectively, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) would like to inform the general public that it has opened an official investigation into the outcome of the said matches.

'The following are of interest - the Eastern Region Football Association, all officials designated to officiate both matches, the players of Gulf FC, Koquima Lebanon, Kahula Rangers and Lumbenbu United.

'In compliance with FIFA and CAF rules against match manipulation or anything of sort, SLFA maintains zero tolerance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHrgD_0gVDZvxt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ME4Yb_0gVDZvxt00
The SLFA said any culprits would face 'the full force of the law' if found guilty of any offences

'The general public is therefore assured that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.'

The recorded scorelines rank among some of the widest goal scoring margins in the history of the game.

The highest scoreline in the sport is believed to be a game in Madagascar, with AS Adema thrashing SO l’Emyrne 149-0 in 2002.

In that match, SO l’Emyrne players protested against officials by intentionally losing the game by the shocking scoreline following a series of decisions that had gone against them during a tournament.

