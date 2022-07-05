ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

TOP SPIN AT THE TEST: England cruise to highest successful run chase... as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root record the fourth-highest partnership in the fourth innings of a Test match

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root both hit hundreds as England recorded a stunning seven-wicket victory over India in the re-arranged fifth Test.

Chasing 378 to win, England wasted little time in reaching their target in yet another superb performance under the new leadership team of Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Sportsmail's LAWRENCE BOOTH provides the best stats from Edgbaston.

England's pursuit of 378 was their highest successful chase, beating 362 for nine (chasing 359) against Australia at Headingley in 2019. Only one other team have chased more to win a Test in England: Don Bradman's 1948 Australian 'Invincibles' managed 404 for three.

Four of England's top 14 fourth-innings run chases have now come in successive Tests: 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, followed by this game against India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hR6AB_0gVDWASN00
Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root guided England to their highest-ever run chase in Tests

Joe Root now has nine Test hundreds against India – more than anyone in the game's history. He previously shared the record with Garry Sobers, Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith.

After his hundreds last summer at Trent Bridge, Lord's and Headingley, this was his fourth of the series. It is a feat achieved by only three other England batsmen: Herbert Sutcliffe twice (against Australia in 1924-45 and South Africa in 1929), Walter Hammond (Australia in 1928-29), and Denis Compton (South Africa in 1947).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CN2Ip_0gVDWASN00
Root now has nine Test hundreds against India and is one of only four batsmen to score four centuries in a series

HIGHEST FOURTH INNINGS STANDS

DG Bradman, AR Morris (AUS) - 301 versus England at Leeds, 1948

HA Gomes, CG Greenidge (WI) - 287* v England at Lord's, 1984

WJ Edrich, PA Gibb (ENG) - 280 v South Africa at Durban, 1939

JM Bairstow and JE Root (ENG) - 269* v India at Edgbaston, 2022

CS Serjeant, GM Wood (AUS) - 251 v West Indies at Georgetown, 1978

Root's career haul is now 28 Test hundreds – more than any other active batsmen. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are next on the list, with 27, followed by Kane Williamson and David Warner on 24. Eleven of them have come since the start of last year alone.

He is also becoming the master of run chases. Before this summer, his fourth-innings Test average was 32, with no hundreds. Now he can boast 115 not out at Lord's, 87 not out at Headingley (both against New Zealand) and now 142 not out here. His fourth-innings average now reads 41.

Only Mark Butcher, with 173 not out against Australia at Headingley in 2001, has scored more in a successful fourth-innings chase for England than Root's unbeaten 142.

Jonny Bairstow is the 12th England player to score two hundreds in a Test – and the first since Andrew Strauss against India at Chennai in 2008-09.

The only other England player to achieve the feat at Edgbaston is Marcus Trescothick, against West Indies in 2004. Apart from Bairstow and Strauss, only Graham Gooch has done it against India – at Lord's in 1990.

Bairstow now has six Test hundreds in 2022, equalling the England record for a calendar year – and there are six Tests still to go before 2023. Compton (in 1947), Michael Vaughan (2002) and Root (2021) all made six too. And Root has five this year himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIMhR_0gVDWASN00
Bairstow continues his purple patch and is only the 12th England player to score two hundreds in a Test

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'They're are not so smart now, are they?': Under-fire head coach Eddie Jones revels in silencing his critics and the Wallabies fans after England beat Australia to level the Test series

A triumphant, defiant Eddie Jones revelled in silencing his critics and the taunts of Australian fans, as England levelled the Test series at the Suncorp Stadium. Under pressure after losing in Perth, England stormed into a 19-0 lead and hung on in the face of a second-half fightback by the Wallabies. They now face a decider in Sydney next Saturday, but without pack talisman Maro Itoje, who has a concussion. Flanker Sam Underhill is another doubt.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: Fancy hitting the winning runs, Jimmy? Ben Stokes asked talisman Anderson to finish off India in the latest example of how England's new captain is moving his side away from the traditional conventions of Test cricket

One vignette of last week’s scintillating Test victory over India summed up Ben Stokes’ ethos as England captain perfectly. There were still the best part of two dozen runs to score to secure a fourth straight success and no one in the home dressing room at Edgbaston was padded up.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Argentina 6-29 Scotland: Visitors cruise to comeback victory against South American's as Gregor Townsend's side score four tries to send Test series to a decider

Scotland levelled their three-match Test series against Argentina with a commanding 29-6 victory in Salta. Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson scored tries as Gregor Townsend's side bounced back from their first Test defeat in style. Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson contributed nine points with the boot...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'You want to play in the big occasions': England debutant Richard Gleeson looking ahead to autumn's T20 World Cup after making stunning international berth against India at Edgbaston

Richard Gleeson endured a bittersweet England debut that has left the former boiler factory worker dreaming of performing in the heat of a World Cup. Gleeson, who at 34 became England’s oldest debutant since Paul Nixon in 2007, returned outstanding figures of 4-1-15-3 in the 49-run loss to number one-ranked India that consigned his Lancashire team-mate Jos Buttler to defeat in his first series as permanent white-ball captain.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Ricky Ponting
Person
David Warner
Person
Marcus Trescothick
Person
Andrew Strauss
Person
Viv Richards
Person
Denis Compton
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Don Bradman
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Angry Wimbledon fans slam BBC commentator Andrew Castle for calling Nick Kyrgios' run to the final 'ADMIRABLE' as he competes 'despite facing domestic assault allegations'... as viewers accuse him of 'sympathising with an aggressive bully'

Tennis fans fumed at Andrew Castle after the BBC commentator described Nick Kyrgios as 'admirable', despite acknowledging the Australian's domestic assault charges. Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal at the semi-final stage, marking his first ever final at a grand slam. The...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Saudi cash-grabbing golf rebel Ian Poulter suffers humiliation at the Scottish Open after shooting nightmare eight-over-par round - having fought in court just for the right to play and angering his fellow players

Ian Poulter endured a day to forget on Thursday at the Scottish Open - in a week when he won his legal battle to participate in the event following the ban handed to him for signing up to the rebel LIV Golf tour. Englishman Poulter, 46, had a horror first...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test#Australian#Ar Morris Lrb#Leed
Daily Mail

Portugal 2-2 Switzerland: Portuguese fight back from two goals down in opening five minutes to claim a draw at Euro 2022 as second-half strikes by Diana Gomes and Jessica Silva cancel out early goals by Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic

Jessica Silva's equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto's side, only at the finals as a result of Russia's expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England will produce a 'bigger and better performance' says star Ellen White as Lionesses prepare for Norway test knowing victory will take them through to Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Ellen White says England are looking to put on a bigger and better performance against Norway after opening their Euro 2022 campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria. The Lionesses will seal reach the quarter-finals with another victory on Monday but will need an improved display against tougher opposition. Norway...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Let's go to a nightclub and go nuts': Rivals Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic hilariously plan a wild night after their Wimbledon final - with the loser to pay for dinner! - as they put their bitter past aside on the eve of their Centre Court clash

Wimbledon finalists Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have taken the unconventional step of engaging on social media prior to Sunday's showpiece. The defending champion, Djokovic, will meet Kyrgios, who is playing in his first ever singles Grand Slam final, on Centre Court on Sunday. While a tinge of animosity might...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Chelsea and Manchester City strike a £50m deal for Raheem Sterling with the England winger on the cusp of signing a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week to move to Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling’s protracted move away from Manchester City came to a conclusion on Saturday night when Chelsea agreed a £50million deal for the England international. The 27-year-old communicated to City at the beginning of last month that he wanted to seek a new challenge elsewhere amid interest from clubs in Europe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Daily Mail

JOHN LLOYD: I'm sure the All England Club will be appalled but in order to win against Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios must channel his 'nasty' side and get in the reigning champion's face

If I was in Nick Kyrgios’ coaching corner on Sunday, I would tell him to do his thing. If there’s anyone who can knock Novak Djokovic out of his comfort zone, it is Kyrgios. Djokovic’s mental strength is just great, but when Kyrgios starts winding you up it can be unsettling.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag is 'asking for trouble' with his five strict new rules for Man United stars, claims Stuart Pearce... labelling measures 'unpoliceable' as he calls on new boss to allow for 'common sense to play a fair part'

Stuart Pearce has warned Erik ten Hag he is 'asking for trouble' after underlining five new rules he demands his Manchester United players to abide by. The Dutchman was confirmed as United boss in April and is taking charge of his first pre-season at Old Trafford, with his squad due to set off on a tour to Thailand and Australia on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aussies Matt Ebden and Max Purcell win Wimbledon men's doubles in epic four-hour battle to become first down under pair to take out the title in 22 years

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have dug deep to join some of the legends of Australian tennis as Wimbledon men's doubles champions. Two days after saving five match points in the semi-final, Ebden and Purcell battled for four hours, 11 minutes on Saturday to defeat Croatia's defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 4-6 6-4 7-6 (10-2) in an equally epic title match.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

England must defeat a rebel with a cause when they face Norway in their biggest group stage test at Euro 2022... with former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg back in form and leading the line after fight for equality

There is an intensity about Ada Hegerberg and the Norway team who will present England's biggest group stage challenge of the European Championship when the teams clash in Brighton on Monday. While England have had a card school going — with forward Nikita Parris the one to beat — the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United train in Thailand for the first time ahead of pre-season friendly against Liverpool... as summer signing Tyrell Malacia links up with his new team-mates including Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and Jadon Sancho

Manchester United's players have trained in Thailand for the first time after arriving for their pre-season training camp. A squad of 31 players have travelled to the south east Asian country, while they will also visit Australia as Erik ten Hag ramps up preparations for his first season in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PRE-SEASON ROUND-UP: Leicester City concede two set-piece goals as they slump to defeat against non-league Notts County, Crystal Palace play out nine-goal thriller against Millwall and Aston Villa impress in 4-0 victory over Walsall

Leicester suffered an embarrassing start to their pre-season campaign as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against non-league Notts County, despite scoring first. Defenders Wesley Fofana and Ricardo Pereira both started in defence, but last season's set-piece woes reared their head once again as Brendan Rogers watched his side struggle to defend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Super-glam' England Women's captain Leah Williamson, 25, strikes huge deal with Gucci - as football insider predicts she will 'make a fortune' from endorsements

England women’s football captain Leah Williamson has signed a major deal with the Italian fashion house, Gucci. The glamorous defender, who hopes to lead the Lionesses to victory in the current Euros tournament, has become a target for big companies, who want her to endorse their products and transform her into an influencer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Jordan Spieth feels Scottish Open triumph would be perfect preparation for St Andrews with three-time major winner trailing leader Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into final round

Jordan Spieth feels winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention at The Renaissance Club. Two eagles in six holes helped the three-time major winner and ex-Open king card a superb 66 to trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy