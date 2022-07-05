ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘It's a Kids' Day': Family Parties on the Parkway for July 4th

By Brian X. McCrone
NBC Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Lewis and Jeremy Cooper took the trip from the Germantown neighborhood of...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Seeking Someone To Open Restaurant At Former LOVE Park Welcome Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for someone willing to open a restaurant on a prime piece of real estate in Center City. Here’s the spot that’s available: the former LOVE Park Welcome Center. Another company planned to open a restaurant in the recently renovated building that’s known for its flying saucer shape, but they decided to pull out of the project. Philadelphia will start accepting proposals for the space in the fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

July Fourth Shooting At Ben Franklin Parkway Leads West Philadelphia Organizers To Put Block Parties On Hold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shooting on the Ben Franklin Parkway has organizers of other gatherings throughout Philadelphia thinking twice about holding certain events. In West Philly, some block parties that were scheduled for next weekend are now on hold. While no lives were lost Monday night at the Parkway, the incident did reinforce an unfortunate new reality for Philadelphians: people are scared, and they do not feel safe. “It was a laid-back, chill day. Weather was beautiful, concert was beautiful. But we live in America, and we have the 2nd Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

East Passyunk Car Show returns to celebrate 15th year with live music, street vendors

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival is returning to South Philadelphia. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 along East Passyunk Avenue, spanning from Broad to Dickinson streets. Nearly 200 vehicles will be on display throughout the day, including muscle, classic, custom, and antique cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Here's How to Recover Items Left on Parkway After July 4th Shooting

Chaos plagued Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway as reports of a shooting sent people running for cover during July 4th fireworks Monday night. Two officers were shot and treated. In fear for their lives, some people left everything behind. Strollers, cellphones, bikes and handbags were among the things littering the Benjamin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Woman in Northeast Philly Bar

Police in New Jersey arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman after he was ejected from a Northeast Philadelphia bar. Anthony Nelson, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Atlantic City on a warrant for the killing of Jailene Holton, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said. Nelson is awaiting extradition and will be charged with murder and related offenses, Gripp said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fourth Of July Parade, Concert, And Fireworks Take Over Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Security is tight on the Ben Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates the Fourth of July. Following a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago, Philadelphia police say they are monitoring the situation. The shooting left six people dead and at least 30 injured in Highland Park, Illinois. In the wake of the shooting, Philly police say they are working to ensure those celebrating the day at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, and in other parts of the city, are safe. Police say Homeland Security Unit resources are on hand, as well as Emergency...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

10 Refreshing Swimming Holes Worth Exploring Near Philadelphia

Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Authorities Investigating If 2 Police Officers Injured In Fourth Of July Parkway Shooting Were Hit By Stray Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunshots rang out on the Ben Franklin Parkway during Fourth of July fireworks. Two officers were hit. Families were sent scrambling for cover. Authorities are looking into whether the two police officers were grazed by stray bullets. They were released from the hospital and are recovering. The FOP is offering a $20,000 reward in the case. Screams. Panic. Shouting. There were gunshots, the sounds of which investigators say were concealed by a majestic fireworks display. A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Philadelphia highway patrol officer are recovering at home after being struck by gunfire while working a security detail during Monday’s Fourth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

SEPTA to close trolley tunnel for annual maintenance, station improvements

Several trolley routes will be shut down for more than two weeks starting on Friday, as SEPTA begins its annual "Trolley Tunnel Blitz." Routes 10, 11, 13, 34, and 36 will not operate in the Center City trolley tunnel from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Trolley service will begin and end at 40th and Market streets for the duration of the maintenance project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Council President Floats Using Stop and Frisk to Fight Gun Violence

NBC10 is one of dozens of news organizations producing BROKE in Philly, a collaborative reporting project on solutions to poverty and the city’s push toward economic justice. Follow us at @BrokeInPhilly. Philadelphia’s city council president is floating the idea of using the controversial practice of stop and frisk to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

