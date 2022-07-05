ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Woman Praised for Not Letting Sister-in-Law Wear Her Wedding Dress to Prom

By Leonie Helm
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman has fallen out with her husband and in-laws because she didn't want to give her sister-in-law her wedding dress to alter and wear to her...

Linda Ayers
2d ago

Glad you don't have any children yet. I probably would say something like, "I'm saving the dress for my next wedding." I'ld be filing for divorce if he's still at Mama's. Do you want to be in a lifetime of manipulation?

21
Sarah-jean Jacobs
1d ago

Get out now! That family will gaslight and stress you to death! Hubby will help them do it! Keep the dress or burn it on Mommy’s front lawn but RUN!

16
Krystyna Baranowska
1d ago

Ready for a lifetime of this? Will hubby run back to momma every time you have a disagreement? Do you really want this family in your life? Think long and hard, and then run, don't walk, to the nearest divorce lawyer.

14
