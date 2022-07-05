The top 100 baby names for 2022 have been revealed – so where does your little one rank?
THE top 100 baby names of 2022 have been revealed , and there's a been a bit of change since 2021.
Babycentre have revealed the 2022 addition of their annual mid-year top baby name charts.
Having been at the top since 2015, it may be a shock to see Olivia fall to third for girl's names, being unseated by Lily, while Sophia clung to the second spot.
For boys names, Muhammed and Noah remain the top two, with Jack climbing six spaces since last year to place third.
And it seems that while people may have followed both the Wagatha Christie and Depp v Heard trials, no one felt like naming their children after any involved.
After years of enjoying a top 100 spot, Amber has spectacularly dropped out an no babies have been registered with the name Johnny, with Jonathan also seeing a massive decline.
Girls Names
Lily
Sophia
Olivia
Amelia
Ava
Isla
Freya
Aria
Ivy
Mia
Elsie
Emily
Ella
Grace
Isabella
Evie
Hannah
Luna
Maya
Daisy
Zoe
Millie
Rosie
Layla
Isabelle
Zara
Fatima
Harper
Nur
Charlotte
Esme
Florence
Maryam
Poppy
Sienna
Sophie
Aisha
Emilia
Willow
Emma
Evelyn
Eliana
Maisie
Alice
Chloe
Erin
Hallie
Mila
Phoebe
Lyla
Ada
Lottie
Ellie
Matilda
Molly
Ruby
Ayla
Sarah
Maddison
Aaliyah
Aurora
Maeve
Bella
Nova
Robyn
Arabella
Eva
Lucy
Eden
Gracie
Jessica
Amaya
Anna
Leah
Violet
Eleanor
Maria
Olive
Orla
Abigail
Eliza
Rose
Talia
Elizabeth
Gianna
Holly
Imogen
Nancy
Annabelle
Hazel
Margot
Raya
Bonnie
Nina
Nora
Penelope
Scarlett
Anaya
Delilah
Iris
Wayne, Coleen, and Rebekah also all had zero entries so far this year while entries have dropped for alternative spelling Rebecca and the name of her husband Jamie.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee may have also had something of an impact on baby names, with Elizabeth rising two spots from 86 to 84.
William and Charlotte have also seen an increase in popularity, while George remains a firm favourite in the top ten boys names.
There was little change though for Harry, Meghan, Kate, and Catherine.
While, the name Andrew has long been on the decrease, this trend has only continued amongst the controversies surrounding the Prince.
Boys Names
Muhammad
Noah
Jack
Theo
Leo
Oliver
George
Ethan
Oscar
Arthur
Charlie
Freddie
Harry
Zayn
Alfie
Finley
Henry
Luca
Thomas
Aiden
Archie
Teddy
Lucas
Ryan
Kai
Liam
Jaxon
Louie
William
Jacob
Ali
Caleb
Isaac
Joshua
Jude
James
Jayden
Adam
Arlo
Daniel
Elijah
Max
Tommy
Ezra
Mason
Theodore
Roman
Dylan
Reuben
Albie
Alexander
Toby
Yusuf
Logan
Rory
Alex
Harrison
Kayden
Nathan
Ollie
Ayaan
Elliot
Ahmad
Kian
Samuel
Hudson
Jason
Myles
Rowan
Benjamin
Finn
Omar
Riley
Zachary
Brodie
Michael
Abdullah
Matthew
Sebastian
Hugo
Jesse
Junior
Oakley
Abdul
Eli
Grayson
Mateo
Reggie
Gabriel
Hunter
Levi
Ibrahim
Jasper
Syed
Zion
Luke
Seth
Aaron
Asher
Blake
Lots of new entries have broken into the top 100 of 2022’s most popular names so far, with Zion, Elliot, Madison and Raya all being new but increasingly popular.
Name's missing for the rankings that were seen in previous years include, Jasmine, Clara, Elodie, Lola, and Amelie for girls, and Joseph, Edward, Ronnie, Stanley, and Milo for boys.
