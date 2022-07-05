ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 100 baby names for 2022 have been revealed – so where does your little one rank?

By Isobel Pankhurst
 4 days ago
THE top 100 baby names of 2022 have been revealed , and there's a been a bit of change since 2021.

Babycentre have revealed the 2022 addition of their annual mid-year top baby name charts.

Having been at the top since 2015, it may be a shock to see Olivia fall to third for girl's names, being unseated by Lily, while Sophia clung to the second spot.

For boys names, Muhammed and Noah remain the top two, with Jack climbing six spaces since last year to place third.

And it seems that while people may have followed both the Wagatha Christie and Depp v Heard trials, no one felt like naming their children after any involved.

After years of enjoying a top 100 spot, Amber has spectacularly dropped out an no babies have been registered with the name Johnny, with Jonathan also seeing a massive decline.

Girls Names

Top 100 Girls Names of 2022

Lily

Sophia

Olivia

Amelia

Ava

Isla

Freya

Aria

Ivy

Mia

Elsie

Emily

Ella

Grace

Isabella

Evie

Hannah

Luna

Maya

Daisy

Zoe

Millie

Rosie

Layla

Isabelle

Zara

Fatima

Harper

Nur

Charlotte

Esme

Florence

Maryam

Poppy

Sienna

Sophie

Aisha

Emilia

Willow

Emma

Evelyn

Eliana

Maisie

Alice

Chloe

Erin

Hallie

Mila

Phoebe

Lyla

Ada

Lottie

Ellie

Matilda

Molly

Ruby

Ayla

Sarah

Maddison

Aaliyah

Aurora

Maeve

Bella

Nova

Robyn

Arabella

Eva

Lucy

Eden

Gracie

Jessica

Amaya

Anna

Leah

Violet

Eleanor

Maria

Olive

Orla

Abigail

Eliza

Rose

Talia

Elizabeth

Gianna

Holly

Imogen

Nancy

Annabelle

Hazel

Margot

Raya

Bonnie

Nina

Nora

Penelope

Scarlett

Anaya

Delilah

Iris

Wayne, Coleen, and Rebekah also all had zero entries so far this year while entries have dropped for alternative spelling Rebecca and the name of her husband Jamie.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee may have also had something of an impact on baby names, with Elizabeth rising two spots from 86 to 84.

William and Charlotte have also seen an increase in popularity, while George remains a firm favourite in the top ten boys names.

There was little change though for Harry, Meghan, Kate, and Catherine.

While, the name Andrew has long been on the decrease, this trend has only continued amongst the controversies surrounding the Prince.

Boys Names

Top 100 Boys Names of 2022

Muhammad

Noah

Jack

Theo

Leo

Oliver

George

Ethan

Oscar

Arthur

Charlie

Freddie

Harry

Zayn

Alfie

Finley

Henry

Luca

Thomas

Aiden

Archie

Teddy

Lucas

Ryan

Kai

Liam

Jaxon

Louie

William

Jacob

Ali

Caleb

Isaac

Joshua

Jude

James

Jayden

Adam

Arlo

Daniel

Elijah

Max

Tommy

Ezra

Mason

Theodore

Roman

Dylan

Reuben

Albie

Alexander

Toby

Yusuf

Logan

Rory

Alex

Harrison

Kayden

Nathan

Ollie

Ayaan

Elliot

Ahmad

Kian

Samuel

Hudson

Jason

Myles

Rowan

Benjamin

Finn

Omar

Riley

Zachary

Brodie

Michael

Abdullah

Matthew

Sebastian

Hugo

Jesse

Junior

Oakley

Abdul

Eli

Grayson

Mateo

Reggie

Gabriel

Hunter

Levi

Ibrahim

Jasper

Syed

Zion

Luke

Seth

Aaron

Asher

Blake

Lots of new entries have broken into the top 100 of 2022’s most popular names so far, with Zion, Elliot, Madison and Raya all being new but increasingly popular.

Name's missing for the rankings that were seen in previous years include, Jasmine, Clara, Elodie, Lola, and Amelie for girls, and Joseph, Edward, Ronnie, Stanley, and Milo for boys.

#Girls Names#Baby Names#100 Girls
