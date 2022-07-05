3 New Restaurants In The Quad Cities To Try This Summer

The other day as I drove through East Moline and looked at the mighty Mississippi I realized how lucky I am to have lived in areas near different rivers. A friend of mine from out of town was shocked and kept talking about the river. They had never been this close to a major river before, and for the first time in a long time, I saw how beautiful the river was, and thought about how to me it was just a river. I've seen rivers my whole life. I never thought twice about it until now.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO