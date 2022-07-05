ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 New Restaurants In The Quad Cities To Try This Summer

By Jake
 2 days ago
Every month we like to look at newly open spots in the Quad Cities, and this summer is a great one for all you foodies out there. If you're trying to heat up your summer with some new adventures, and new food we've got you covered. This month we...

ourquadcities.com

QC Airport director named head of Visit Quad Cities board

Visit Quad Cities on Thursday announced its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, who is executive director of Quad Cities International Airport.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Quad Cities#Eyes Open#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bettendorf#The Oak Grove Tavern#L B Gyros Coming#Tbk
KWQC

Professional pop-up picnics can now be booked in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What is a luxury pop up picnic? The details can vary, but the general idea is that you—and your partner or a group of party friends—gather around a whimsical display to eat beautiful, delicious food and enjoy cocktails and wine while celebrating a special occasion.
LIFESTYLE
ourquadcities.com

Happy Hour on the Commons coming July 15

The TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline on Wednesday announced Happy Hour on the Commons, which will be Friday, July 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The free event will be between the Moline arena (1201 River Drive) and the Wyndham Hotel (the former Radisson on John Deere Commons). While admission is free, there is a charge for food and beverages for sale.
MOLINE, IL
97X

Save The Date: Village of East Davenport’s Wine Walk Is Coming Up

You'll have a boozy way to support local small businesses next month in Davenport. The Village of East Davenport will be having their Wine Walk on August 20th from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Admission will be $25 and the map of the Wine Walk will be released one week before the event at the Village's website here.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Get Punny With It: Moline Needs Your Help To Name Its Snowplows

Have you ever seen a snowplow and automatically begin thinking of names for it? Boy is it your lucky day for that very specific personality trait. The City of Moline is having a Name A Snowplow contest for eight of its snowplow fleet. Brrr-ing to the table the most eye-roll-inducing, snowy, wintry puns you can think of. Examples to get the creative juices flowing: Betty Whiteout, Darth Blader, The Big Leplowski. Here are your guidelines:
MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls to Allow Late Night Food Truck Vendors

After a three day Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Rock Falls City Council got back to work last Tuesday evening and jumped right in attending to the business at hand. Up for a first reading was the amending of the Rock Falls Municipal Code relating to transfers of liquor licenses. Second Ward Alderman Brian Snow explained that most businesses that have a liquor license are under a corporation rather than an individual. In the event that a member of the corporation decides to leave, the license is maintained, and the new members are added. This helps with continuity and conforms to the state rules concerning the transferring of such license.
ROCK FALLS, IL
B100

A Frozen Favorite Comes To Movies On The Mississippi This Friday

One of the Quad-City resident's favorite events of the summer continues on Davenport's riverfront this Friday. Movies on the Mississippi's third movie of the season will be playing this Friday at LeClaire Park in Davenport. The movie that will be playing won't make you physically cold after this week's heat, but it will be a nice way to chill with the family.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Learn More About Our River This Month In The Quad Cities

The other day as I drove through East Moline and looked at the mighty Mississippi I realized how lucky I am to have lived in areas near different rivers. A friend of mine from out of town was shocked and kept talking about the river. They had never been this close to a major river before, and for the first time in a long time, I saw how beautiful the river was, and thought about how to me it was just a river. I've seen rivers my whole life. I never thought twice about it until now.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

City of Moline celebrating 150 years with music festival

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline has announced it will host a sesquicentennial celebration in honor of 150 years since being incorporated. The music and arts street festival will be held from August 25 - 27, at River Drive in downtown Moline, with almost 20 bands planning to perform at the event. Some of the artists include Anjelika Jelly Joseph, Celisse, and Pokey LaFarge.
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Project Now Completes First Honor Home

Community Services Director Ron Lund says the property in Rock Island was donated to Project Now several years ago, and underwent extensive renovation. "We have an affordable housing crisis in our community - we're short 6,600 units. And really when you start looking at the demographics and the clients, we have a huge veteran population in the Quad Cities."
ROCK ISLAND, IL
B100

Moline Having 3-Day Music Festival To Celebrate 150th Birthday

Moline is turning 150 and it's ready to celebrate with local musicians. The city's sesquicentennial birthday will be celebrated from August 25-27 on River Drive in Downtown Moline. There will be vendors, food, and of course, live music. Here's the artist lineup:. They're still taking merchandise vendor and food vendor...
MOLINE, IL
B100

Quad Cities Named One of Best Metro Areas in U.S. For Musicians

We here in the QC love our live music and numbers reflect that. A recent study by Vivid Seats looked at the top 22 metro areas in the U.S. that employ the highest rate of professional singers and musicians. They analyzed the Bureau of Labor statistics from last year and ranked the number of employed singers and musicians per 1,000 jobs. Now, their study didn't look at traveling musicians but their numbers do reflect full and part-time musicians.
JOBS
B100

Your Small Business Could Expand Into Hy-Vee Stores In The Quad Cities

Are you a local business owner and are you thinking of growing your business? Maybe you make a really good salsa, bread, soaps, or sauce and you sell a lot of it at the Freight House Farmers Market every weekend and you want to sell it to more people in the Midwest. Whatever the case may be, you could expand your local Iowa or Illinois business with the help of Hy-Vee.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

