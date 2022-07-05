ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID, poll finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpV89_0gVDOHLm00

Close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care, have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

‘It’s not gone, we’re still having a problem’: Local health expert warns circulating omicron variants making more sick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases across Georgia have gone up nearly 14% over the past week and local health experts say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are to blame. According to recent numbers, 31 people are currently hospitalized at Memorial Health and four of those people are in the ICU. That’s the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

2 teens arrested in downtown shooting that injured 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two teenagers were arrested after a shooting Sunday that left two teens with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the two teens were transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred on Barnard Street some time around 11:50 p.m. SPD said the shooting stemmed from an argument that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Drinking water consumption and association between actual and perceived risks of endocrine disrupting compounds

Drinking water contains emerging contaminants, i.e., endocrine disrupting compounds (EDCs). However, the extent to which it is publicly viewed as a potential risk that requires attention (public awareness, political obligation, and regulatory efforts) is substantially underrated. Thus, this study investigated drinking water consumption patterns among consumers of different life stages, evaluated household practices using tap water as daily drinking water, and examined the actual risk as well as consumers' perception of tap water quality for drinking with the potential EDCs contamination. Collectively, the present study is of great concern for regional database profiling and supporting human health risk assessment in regulating contamination and exposure of EDCs. It also provides an empirical and theoretical contribution to current public risk perception of EDCs in tap water, and promoted the formulation of risk communication and governance strategies for the development of risk behaviors in adopting public participation in the drinking water supply system monitoring and management framework.
FOOD SAFETY
WSAV News 3

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The US Sun

I’m a beauty whizz.. there are four major reasons I don’t microblade anymore, it works for only 20 per cent of people

A BEAUTY expert has shared the reasons she doesn't microblade anymore. Over the years, microblading has become one of the most sought-after beauty treatments in the world, with celebrities and influencers alike rocking picture-ready brows. But despite its huge popularity, one beauty whizz has revealed she doesn't perform microblading on...
SKIN CARE
WSAV News 3

From dead roaches and mold to the perfect 100: Chatham County food service report from June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand. Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
MedicalXpress

Study shows people with a high omega-3 DHA level in their blood are at 49% lower risk of Alzheimer's

New research published today in Nutrients shows that people with a higher blood DHA level are 49% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease vs. those with lower levels, according to the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI). The study, led by Aleix Sala-Vila, Ph.D., suggested that providing extra dietary omega-3 DHA, especially for those carrying the ApoE4 gene (which approximately doubles an individual's susceptibility to develop AD) might slow the development of the disease. Such a cost-effective, low-risk dietary intervention like this could potentially save billions in health care costs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WSAV News 3

Police searching for motorcyclist who fled from crash on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect they say fled from officers after a crash on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon. The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Chad Cooley ran a red light near Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue and was struck by another car. The crash caused both Cooley and passenger of his motorcycle to be ejected.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy