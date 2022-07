A federal judge in Michigan is ordering a new trial for two men who are accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker on Thursday ordered the new trial for Adam Fox and Barry Croft after a jury declared a mistrial on charges against them, according to Fox 17. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, two other men charged with similar crimes, had a jury dismiss their charges because of a lack of evidence presented.

