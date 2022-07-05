ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

July 2022 top shots: Monthly photo slideshow

By Kevin
thorntonweather.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado offers outdoor opportunities unlike any other state and while the summer heat settles in, photos of the amazing scenes across our state provide a view into why we love it here so much. The weather this time of year has a pretty standard pattern of quickly warming temperatures...

www.thorntonweather.com

Comments / 0

 

More
Related
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
9News

Little Man Ice Cream opens new Denver location

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Little Man Ice Cream has opened the doors at its newest location. The ice cream shop held a grand opening Monday at Englewood's Kent Place shopping center at Hampden Avenue and South University Boulevard. At 3455 South University Boulevard, Little Man Ice Cream's eighth location was...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Thornton, CO
City
Denver, CO
Thornton, CO
Entertainment
Westword

Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The fireworks are over, but the free fun continues. ARTSWeek Golden kicks off on Thursday, the same day Civic Center EATS returns to Civic Center Park from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. And this weekend, Elitch Gardens joins the lineup of spots offering outdoor movies; check out McGregor Square, Regis University, the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex and Infinity Park, too.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Yorkshire Fish & Chips may serve the biggest fish sticks around Denver

Hey friends, Alayna here. I'm back with another story nobody asked for. 🙃 What's happening: I'm 99% sure I found the biggest fish sticks in metro Denver.They hail from a seafood shop on Pecos Street near U.S. 36 that my fiancé and I stumbled upon one recent Saturday afternoon. Details: Yorkshire Fish & Chips may not look like much from the street, but this no-frills family-owned restaurant has been serving authentic homemade English fare for more than 50 years. Yorkshire's fish sticks — beer-battered Icelandic cod — come fried to crispy golden perfection, served in a humble paper tray atop...
DENVER, CO
thorntonweather.com

July 3 to July 9: This Week in Denver Weather History

29-15 In 2000…the 29th marked the beginning of a near record hot streak for metro Denver. The high temperatures…as recorded at Denver International Airport…exceeded the 90 degree mark for 17 consecutive days from June 29th through July 15th. The record of 24 consecutive 90 degree or above days was set from July 13th through August 5th…2008.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Eve's return welcomed by thousands in Denver

Thousands of people packed into Civic Center Park Sunday for the return of Independence Eve. And while an epic firework show capped off the night with a bang, there was plenty to enjoy all day for kids and grownups alike. "It makes everything feel like we're getting back to normal, or at least as normal as it can be, and you know, being able to be out with our family, that's the biggest thing for us," Bernie Jones said. From hours of live music and dancing to food and drinks galore, Sunday marked the first Independence Eve since 2019.  This year, the...
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
Westword

Metro Denver Areas With the Highest Rents Now

Rents are up in the Mile High City and every other metro community analyzed in the July 2022 Denver report from Apartment List — some modestly, many sharply. The latest figures continue a brutal trend that's developed over recent months and doesn't appear to be waning. Signs seemed to...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

LOOK: Inside Little Man Ice Cream for the sweet holiday rush

Fifteen years ago, Paul Tamburello organized a Fourth of July parade through Denver’s Highland neighborhood. A year later, he opened the iconic location of his Little Man Ice Cream company on 16th Street. Both have become Independence Day traditions. This year, kids flooded streets on their way to sticky, cold treats. We hung out inside the Little Man milk jug for the morning rush – after parade participants got soaked by a Denver Fire truck and danced through the northside.
DENVER, CO
coloradohockeynow.com

Joe and Debbie Sakic Become U.S. Citizens

Joe Sakic, Debbie Sakic: United States citizens. Denver sports’ First Couple spent Monday up in Vail celebrating the Fourth of July, with their newly designated status as official U.S. citizens. Let’s make one thing clear: The Sakics are Canadian citizens first and foremost. The two got the application...
DENVER, CO

