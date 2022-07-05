ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piers Morgan has the last laugh as he mocks Virat Kohli's kissing gesture at Jonny Bairstow as Gary Lineker, Jos Buttler and Kevin Pietersen toast England's historic victory over India

Piers Morgan has rubbed salt into the wounds for Virat Kohli as the India captain's blowing kisses gesture at Jonny Bairstow came back to bite him as England recorded a historic win at Edgbaston.

England totally obliterated India to win the fifth and final Test, as the in-form duo of Bairstow and Joe Root successfully chased down the visitors' target of 378 at lightning-quick speed to wrap up the win before lunch.

Root smashed an unbeaten 142 off 173 balls while Bairstow notched a century of his own to leave fans amazed at the team's sudden turnaround in fortunes under new coach Brendon McCullum.

Piers Morgan had the last laugh as he mocked Virat Kohli following England's historic win
Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root hit unbeaten centuries in a stunning display as England won the fifth and final Test by seven wickets

Kohli left Morgan incensed at Edgbaston on Sunday when he mockingly blew a kiss at Bairstow following his dismissal after hitting an entertaining 106 on the third day.

Morgan was quick to remind the India captain that he himself not hit a ton since November 2019, insisting Kohli had a 'brass neck' for his mocking gesture.

'Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who’s scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years,' Morgan wrote on Sunday.

But now it is now Morgan who has had the last laugh, tweeting a picture of Kohli's kiss as he watched his side fall to England's heroics.

Morgan slammed Kohli (pictured) for his mocking gesture towards Bairstow at the weekend

And while he reveled in Kohli's defeat, Morgan took the time to shower praise on Root and Co.

Morgan tweeted: 'BOOM! England do it again, another thrilling win & one of the greatest run chases in Test history. The Yorkie boys @root66 @jbairstow21 were brilliant, but the whole team is playing with such aggression & flair led by Captain Fantastic @benstokes38 - Love Baz-ball so much.'

Gary Lineker also took to social media to toast the side's new positive approach to the game, moments after their stunning victory which tied the series at 2-2.

Lineker tweeted: 'Utterly superb victory for @englandcricket. Love this wonderfully positive approach. Great for the game.'

Morgan went on to shower praise on Root and Co following their stunning victory

The England and Tottenham great also took time to recognise former captain Root for his superb innings on Tuesday.

'The great @root66 strikes again with yet another wonderful century for @England. Fantastic.'

England great Kevin Pietersen was left in awe of Ben Stokes' side, insisting he is 'all in' on the side with a newfound confidence.

'I’m ALL IN on this New England Test Team! Let’s enjoy the ride!' Pietersen wrote.

Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain and leading run scorer in the Indian Premier League this year, described the action as 'incredible to watch'.

And it wasn't just the likes of Lineker, Buttler and Pietersen that were blown away by the performance.

Hoards of England fans rushed to social media to tweet their delight at the victory, labelling the side as 'ridiculous' and 'very special'.

BBC Radio One presenter Greg James wrote: 'Anyone else just staring at the TV saying ‘this is ridiculous’ over and over again?'

Former England, Surrey and Essex cricket Alex Tudor was also left in awe of the display.

He tweeted: 'Wow…that was very very special indeed. We are all witnessing something absolutely #differentgravy from this team under Ben/Baz I don’t want to hear anyone tell me Test cricket is boring ever again'.

England's record-breaking display received huge amounts of praise across Twitter afterwards

England international cricketer Kate Cross was completed bowled over just by how effortlessly England won against a formidable India side.

'They’ve just made breaking that record look ridiculously easy,' Cross tweeted.

Former Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-pundit Mpumelelo 'Pommie' Mbangwa described Root as 'legendary'.

'This really is quite incredible from England. Joe Root is legendary. So good!' Mbangwa tweeted.

