Watch Joey Chestnut Choke Out a Protester in the Middle of a Hot Dog Eating Contest (and Still Go On to Win)

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
DJ Digital

Joey Chestnut just solidified his position as the most badass competitive eater of all time.

Not only did Chestnut win the Mustard Belt for the 15th time in his career this Fourth of July Weekend, but he may have done it in the most impressive fashion to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMIMc_0gVDIvQk00
Photo by Kena Betancur, Getty Images

No—he didn't break his own world record at the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he got the victory despite being interrupted by a protester who saw an opportunity for some screen time.

Just as Chestnut was polishing off his 17th hot dog, a man in a Darth Vader mask popped up on stage with a sign reading "EXPOSE SMITHFIELD DEATHSTAR.” Apparently, this was related to animal rights in Utah, according to multiple reports.

The man rushing the stage was almost immediately confronted by Chestnut—who put the man in an impressive chokehold before security hopped on stage to drag the man away.

Chestnut has won 15 of the past 16 contests, devouring 63 hot dogs and buns in this year's contest. For comparison, Geoffery Esper came in second with 47½ hot dogs eaten and he didn't even choke anyone out.

Oh—did I mention that Chestnut also crushed his competition while nursing a leg injury?

Check out how the entire Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest played out here via CBS Sports including the women's competition.

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
