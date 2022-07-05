ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police release CCTV of man they want to speak to after a suspected sexual offender was caught filming 16-year-old girl in Tesco

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police have launched an investigation after a man was seen filming underneath a 16 year-old girl's skirt in a Cambridge Tesco.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the 'upskirting' incident.

The alleged incident occurred on the afternoon of May 17 at Tesco Express in the city centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225BFY_0gVDF4i700
Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released photos of this man, who they would like to speak to in connection with the 'upskirting' incident 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yf6Y7_0gVDF4i700
The man was seen in Tesco Express on Hills Road in Cambridge city centre on May 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvIMJ_0gVDF4i700
An officer asked for 'anyone who recognises this man to get in touch with us' to help the police with their investigation 

A man was seen filming the teenager using a mobile phone to record underneath her skirt.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone with information about the 'distressing' incident to come forward.

DC Sarah Lloyd said: 'I am appealing for anyone who recognises this man to get in touch with us, especially as it is a very busy shop.

'Sexual offences of this nature are unacceptable, distressing for the victim and we will not tolerate them.'

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or quoting crime reference 35/35099/22. Those without internet access can call 101.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure

An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cctv#Police#Tesco Express#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Female Kill the Bill rioter who attacked police and threw missile at officers becomes 19th protester to be jailed over Bristol unrest as she is sentenced to three years in prison

A woman who attacked police and threw missiles at a police line has become the 19th person to be jailed for rioting after a Bristol Kill the Bill protest last year descended into chaos. Charly Pitman, 24, denied wrongdoing after the event turned into an attack on police outside Bridewell...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

911 dispatcher is charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to dispatch ambulance to grandma, 54, who later died 'after dismissing her case as a 'waste of resources'

A 911 dispatcher has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for refusing to send an ambulance to a 54 year-old grandma who died of internal bleeding hours later. Leon Price, 50, was hit with the charges by Greene County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania last week over the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Driver who was so drunk he could 'barely stand' is spared jail after repeatedly swerving his van into oncoming traffic and smashing into a motorcyclist

A dangerous drunk driver narrowly avoided jail today after shocking video footage showed him repeatedly swerving his van into oncoming traffic before smashing into a motorcyclist. A court heard Stephen Jones, 58, was so drunk 'he could barely stand' when he got behind the wheel of his white Peugeot van...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hardworking bodega worker, 62, who stabbed career criminal to death in self-defense 'will not return to work because his co-workers fear for his safety' after being freed on $50,000 bond

A New York City bodega worker who stabbed a career criminal to death in self-defense will not be returning to work because his coworkers fear for his safety after he was freed on bond. Jose Alba, 62, was released from Rikers Island on Thursday evening after his bail was lowered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Real-life Spiderman! Man, 25, on the run from NYPD makes death-defying leap from Brooklyn subway track to store roof before finally being arrested for driving without a seatbelt

A Queens man made a death-defying leap from an elevated subway platform to a neighboring store roof as he tried to flee from cops. Kendall Floyd, 25, was initially pulled over for driving without a seatbelt at the an intersection in Brooklyn, shortly after 4pm on Wednesday. But the altercation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Boy, 10, is distraught after his mom vanished with her daughter, 2, and 'abusive' ex during camping trip: Missing woman's dad fears her life is in danger and that bodies could be dumped in remote area

A 10-year-old boy is distraught after his mother and his two-year-old sister vanished after they went on a camping trip with her alleged abuser ex-boyfriend. Brayden Sidebotham-Farmer has been 'hurting pretty bad' since his mother Jill Sidebotham, 28, and his half-sister Lydia Hansen disappeared while camping in Phillips, Maine, on June 27, his grandfather Ron Sidebotham, 61, told DailyMail.com on Saturday.
PHILLIPS, ME
Daily Mail

'I was able to live another day and attack life': Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood recalls being 'held at knife and gunpoint' as he reveals his son was 'mugged when he was just 11'

As Hollyoaks prepare to tackle the serious issue of knife crime in their forthcoming episodes, actor Richard Blackwood has revealed that he knows the severity of it all too well. The star, who plays Felix Westwood in the soap, opened up about his scary past as he attended the TRIC...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy