Starting, on July 1, 2022, three major credit reporting agencies – Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion – agreed to no longer report paid medical debt on reports about your creditworthiness that are issued by these companies. This means, for example, that if you apply for a credit card or a lease on an apartment, old paid medical debt will not show up on the report issued to the credit card company or potential landlord.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO