Piers Morgan gives hilarious response after Ribery claims he and Robben were better than Ronaldo and Messi

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago
PIERS MORGAN hilariously poked fun at Franck Ribery's past comments about eclipsing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during his career.

Quotes from the former Bayern Munich and France forward re-emerged on social media this week.

Franck Ribery feels both he and former Bayern co-star Arjen Robben were underrated during the primes of their careers Credit: PA:Press Association
Piers Morgan called out Ribery for his comments about bettering Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: The Mega Agency
Messi and Ronaldo have won the Ballon d'Or 12 times between them Credit: AP:Associated Press
Morgan compared himself to Cruise after Ribery's comparison to Messi and Ronaldo

In them, Ribery claimed both he and former Bayern co-star Arjen Robben were, at one stage, performing at a higher level than Messi and Ronaldo.

He said: "Personally, I think that myself and Robben at some point were better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"But they played in El Clasico, so that worked to their advantage as the audience watched them more."

Ribery and Arjen Robben were instrumental in Bayern's 2013 Champions League triumph, with the club also claiming a superb treble.

Robben scored the winner against Borussia Dortmund in the final, capping a brilliant season for the Bundesliga champions.

And Ribery's stellar campaign on the other flank saw him come third in that year's Ballon d'Or behind Ronaldo and Messi.

But in that same season, Messi scored 60 goals in 50 games for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo netted 55 times in 55 appearances for Real Madrid.

And Sun columnist Morgan has called out Ribery's remarks on social media.

He said: "Right. Personally, I think I’m a bigger movie star than Tom Cruise but he works in Hollywood, so that plays to his advantage as the audience watches him more."

After scoring 124 goals and providing 175 assists in 425 appearances for Bayern, Ribery's 12-year spell at the club came to an end in 2019.

He left the German giants with nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokals, four Super Cups, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

He spent two years with Fiorentina before moving to Salernitana last season as the Serie A outfit narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight.

