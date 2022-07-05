ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ten foods you should NEVER put in the freezer… and it’s bad news if you batch cook pasta bake

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOB7R_0gVDCGKD00

WITH the cost of living going up, we're all looking for ways to make savings and batch cooking and freezing food is a great way to do that.

The freezer is the ideal way to extend the life of your food and hopefully avoid too much waste.

But there are limits to the items you can store below zero and some people may be surprised by what can't go in the freezer.

Here are the ten things that sadly can't survive the sub zero temperatures so will need to stay out of the freezer section.

Whole eggs

Freezing a whole egg is an absolute no no, so if you've bulk bought them you'll have to make sure you munch your way through before they go off.

Raw eggs will expand in the freezer, causing the shells to crack.

If you really need to store them for longer you can crack them, whisk them up and freeze them in an air tight bag.

Thawed meat

It's not a no-no to freezing meat, you can't freeze meat that's already defrosted.

This could be dangerous and the refreezing degrades the texture of the meat.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Creamy dishes

If you've got a leftover cauliflower cheese, you had better munch it the next day, because sadly that dish cannot be kept in the freezer.

Anything with a cream base can separate or curdle when stored in the freezer - this doesn't mean it's not safe, just not yummy at all.

Yogurt

Much like the cream we just spoke about, yogurt can split and get lumpy when in the freezer.

Wine

Posh wine experts will always tell you never to put your wine in the freezer.

Instead pop the cork back in and store in it the fridge, this should buy you three to five days to see off the rest.

But if you really don't want to have to knock back the rest you can freeze it, only when it thaws to room temperature again it'll only be good for cooking wine and not drinking.

Fizzy drinks

Plenty of us have been keen to chill down our favourite soft drink or beer so chucked it in the freezer "quickly" only to forget about it.

Well if that's you, you probably discovered a smashed bottle in amongst some slushy mess in your freezer drawer.

You also run the risk that you've created a pressurised ticking time bomb which will explode when you finally open it.

Mayonnaise

At its heart, mayo is egg and oil mixed together. It's what they call an emulsion.

These should not be frozen as it will only separate, leaving you with a gross jar of oil and eggs.

Cooked pasta

Once pasta or rice is fully cooked, it can't withstand much more heat.

This means that when you reheat pasta from the freezer, you need to blast it with far higher temperatures than it can cope with.

This is bad news for your frozen pasta bakes as it means you'll end up with a load of mush when you go to cook them up.

Salad leaves

Salad greens turn into slimy mush in the freezer. It doesn't matter if they're washed, unwashed, dressed or undressed - it just can't be done.

Herbs

Buying fresh herbs often means bagging a big bunch, even if all you need is a few sprigs.

Sadly you can't store your leftovers in the freezer as, just like salad greens, you're asking for them to go slimy.

You can, however, turn leftover herbs into herby ice cubes by chopping them and adding water and then keep them in the freezer mush-free.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Pasta#Freezer#Open It#The Ten#Food Drink
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
12tomatoes.com

McDonald’s Employee How They Really Make Their Scrambled Eggs

When you drive up to McDonald’s to order food from your car, you already realize you aren’t getting food from a five-star restaurant. That doesn’t mean, however, that we don’t expect real food in exchange for our order. We’ve heard a lot about McDonald’s lately, particularly...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Eat An Overcooked Egg

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? We might never know, but also, should we care at all? Both are very tasty and can be prepared in many different ways. In the US, poultry is the most popular type of meat, and in 2017, each American ate 48.8 kg of chicken, per World Atlas. But eggs are also in high demand – Statista reports that in 2021, each American ate a whopping 284.6 eggs, and the US produces about 75 billion eggs annually, per PA Eats. And who wouldn't love them? After all, eggs are very good for you.
The Daily South

How Long Does Cooked Beef Last in the Fridge?

Have some leftover steak or a burger that went uneaten? You can safely store it for another meal. However, how long cooked beef lasts depends on how you store it. Cooked beef should cool either on the counter for a short period of time, loosely covered, or in the refrigerator. It will cool more quickly if big pieces are cut into smaller ones, or if it is spread out on a baking sheet.
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy