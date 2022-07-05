ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Neville fears Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer bombshell will become a ‘saga’ and ruin Erik ten Hag’s preparation

By Emillia Hawkins
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED need to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer situation as soon as possible, according to club legend Gary Neville.

Last week, Ronaldo, 37, informed the club that he wants to LEAVE this summer if a satisfactory offer is received.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd this summer Credit: Getty
Gary Neville has urged his former club to take action Credit: Getty

He was due to hold crisis talks with new boss Erik ten Hag on Monday, but his return to pre-season training has been delayed for family reasons.

Some reports have even suggested that he has been given indefinite leave as United chiefs are unsure of when he will be able to return.

While Ronaldo's situation remains unresolved, Neville has urged his former club to take action quickly.

He tweeted: "The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly.

"This can’t be a saga that takes the focus away from Erik ten Hag bedding in period for the next two months."

United have insisted that Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford until his contract expires next summer, but various clubs have already considered a potential move.

Chelsea are said to be current frontrunners in the transfer race.

Todd Boehly reportedly met up with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes in Portugal last month to discuss the possibility of a deal.

The new boss wants to make the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a marquee signing this summer.

Bayern Munich officials are also looking to seal a deal as they see the Portugal captain as the perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

But Mendes is also claimed to be in talks with Barcelona over a shock move, despite Ronaldo's Real Madrid legacy.

Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Strakosha deal imminent, Frenkie de Jong wants United over Chelsea, Lisandro Martinez latest

MANCHESTER UNITED are set to sign goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha to replace Dean Henderson. Meanwhile manager Erik ten Hag wants to land a double blow on his former club Ajax. United have raised their offer for the Dutch club’s defender Lisandro Martinez to £42.5million and they are also looking to hijack Ajax’s move to bring RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey back to Amsterdam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
