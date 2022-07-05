Woman suffers severe eye injury after getting hit in the face with firework in New Jersey

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman suffered a severe eye injury when she was struck in the face by a firework in New Jersey Monday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck.

Police say they received a 911 call of a 40-year-old woman who was hit in the eye by a firework and was bleeding.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim.

She was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of a serious eye injury.

At this point, there is no update on her condition.

The circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.