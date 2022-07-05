ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

Woman suffers severe eye injury after getting hit in the face with firework in New Jersey

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman suffered a severe eye injury when she was struck in the face by a firework in New Jersey Monday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck.

Police say they received a 911 call of a 40-year-old woman who was hit in the eye by a firework and was bleeding.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim.

She was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of a serious eye injury.

At this point, there is no update on her condition.

The circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0bpG_0gVD9Byk00

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Teaneck, NJ
Crime & Safety
Teaneck, NJ
Accidents
City
Teaneck, NJ
1010WINS

State troopers recover unidentified body from NJ river

MAHWAH, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- New Jersey officials launched an investigation after state troopers recovered an unidentified body from a river on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officials were called to the Ramapo River in Mahwah at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the state police.
MAHWAH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Eye Injury#Violent Crime#Accident#Eyewitness News
ABCNY

Teen lifeguard speaks out after bitten by shark on Fire Island

OCEAN BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenage lifeguard who was bitten off Long Island by what he believed to be a shark is now speaking out. John Mullins, 17, of Islip says he was in the middle of a training exercise for the lifeguard test on Thursday and was about 100 to 150 feet off Ocean Beach on Fire Island. Just like another lifeguard earlier this week in Smith Point, he was playing the 'victim' in that exercise. That is when Mullins said he felt something on his foot.
ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

1 juvenile dead, 3 injured in Rutherford crash

RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in Rutherford on Friday.It happened around 3 p.m. on Marginal Road between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.Police say four juveniles were in the vehicle when the driver crashed into a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.According to police, it took more than two hours for Rutherford Fire Department crews to get one trapped passenger out of the wreckage.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.No other vehicles were involved. According to police, it had just started to rain in the area at the time of the crash.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Voice

Thief Snatches Bergen Woman's BMW With Dog Inside

The familiar quiet of a suburban Bergen County neighborhood was broken by the screams of a resident whose new luxury SUV had just been stolen with her dog still inside. The 42-year-old victim told Englewood Cliffs police that she'd left her dog in the 2022 BMW X7 for a moment when a thief got in and sped from outside her and her husband's home on Castle Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. July 4th.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Major Crimes Investigation Underway in Bergen County: What to Know

Authorities are investigating an apparent shooting in New Jersey's Bergen County that left a man riddled with bullets, though prosecutors released few details on the circumstances in their initial update on Friday. Cops responding to a 911 call about a disturbance -- and multiple people with weapons -- at a...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. driver, 32, dies after car crashes into trees, police say

A Stanhope man was killed Thursday when the car he was driving ran off a highway ramp and crashed into multiple trees in Morris County, authorities said. Luke Muller, 32, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix on the Route 206 south ramp to Interstate 80 east in Mount Olive when the vehicle went off the right side of the road before crashing into trees shortly after 3 p.m., said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry, citing a preliminary investigation. The motorist suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

First responders are on the scene of an overturned vehicle with entrapment. If possible, avoid the 1500 block of Route 88. Expect traffics delays in the area.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a shooting overnight in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 on Somerset Street in New Brunswick, initial reports said. The shooting victim purportedly walked into the emergency room shot to the thigh, an unconfirmed report said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man has hair ripped out in brutal NYC subway attack

NEW YORK - A man had his hair ripped out in a disturbing attack on a NYC subway train. The NYPD says the attack happened in March but they are just now releasing video and images in hopes that they can find the man responsible. A 22-year-old man was on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Man shot 10 times on Jersey City street

A man was shot at least 10 times on Forrest Street in Jersey City Wednesday night. The victim managed to make his way to a hospital in Newark, where he is being treated, a source told the Jersey Journal. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Forrest Street, between...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy