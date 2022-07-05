List of Eagles players heading into final year of their contracts in 2022
The Eagles have yet to play a regular-season game in 2022, and as the team gets ready to start training camp, it’s never too soon for an early look at the key players who’ll be entering free agency.
Philadelphia has 20 guys who could hit the open market, along with a combined 10 ERFA and RFA’s who’ll be looking to return to the Eagles in some compacity.
Miles Sanders could be playing for his future with the team, while players like James Bradberry, Kyzir White, and Javon Hargrave will look for big paydays.
Here’s an early look at the Eagles’ 2023 free agents courtesy of Over The Cap.
Fletcher Cox -- void 33
Cox returned on a one-year deal and his return in 2023 could definitely hinge on his production in a reduced role alongside Jordan Davis and Javon Hargrave.
Javon Hargrave, void -- 30
Another strong start to the regular season could get Hargrave an extension before a huge pre-agency buzz can be generated.
James Bradberry -- void 30
A talented cornerback who’ll benefit from playing alongside Darius Slay, Bradberry could land a new deal with Philadelphia at some point this season with a strong start.
Isaac Seumalo -- void, 30
With Jack Driscoll having had success at the position and Philadelphia having plenty of draft capital over the next two years, 2023 could be Seumalo’s final season with the Eagles.
Andre Dillard, UDFA, 28
The Eagles’ 2019 first-round pick, Dillard will likely move on in free agency, with the potential to land a fair deal with a team looking for an experienced left tackle.
Kyzir White -- void, 27
The former Chargers linebacker signed a one-year deal, but a strong presence at the WILL linebacker spot could get White the extension he’s looking for.
Anthony Harris -- void, 32
The talented veteran returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.
T.J. Edwards -- void, 27
Edwards signed a one-year contract extension last season after replacing Eric Wilson and his ability to hold off 2022 third-round pick, Nakobe Dean, will likely dictate his future in Philadelphia.
Zach Pascal -- UFA, 29
The former Colts wide receiver signed a one-year deal to reunite with Nick Sirianni.
Miles Sanders -- UFA, 26
The biggest domino of the 2023 free agent class, Sanders has dynamic talent but has never amassed over 1,000 yards rushing in a single season and the Eagles have proved that they can without him in the lineup.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside -- UFA, 27 Post
The 2019 second-round pick will either blossom at the tight end position or move on as a mistake of GM Howie Roseman.
Gardner Minshew -- UFA, 27
Minshew wants to be a starter and it’ll be interesting to see if he seeks greener pastures or the best backup quarterback job in the league.
Marcus Epps -- UFA, 27
Another wildcard on the roster, Epps can quickly play himself into a contract extension with a solid beginning to his first year as a starter.
