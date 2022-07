Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2 and on Friday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign. Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike. Roszel also like the fact that the city of Bartlesville to the initiative to listen to as many voices as possible to create their new strategic plan to guide their decisions for the next 5 years.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO