ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

McMillian promoted to manager of Brownwood McCoy’s

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcCoy’s Building Supply is proud to announce the appointment of Deborah McMillian as store manager of its Brownwood location at 3605 Highway 377 South. “I am so excited to lead this amazing team I’ve come to know. I love getting to help customers find what they need for their projects,” said...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Pickleball increasing in popularity, finding a home in Brownwood

One of the fastest growing recreational sports in the country – pickleball – is finding its groove in Brownwood as well. Brown County resident Kathy Williams became acquainted with pickleball on an out-of-state vacation in 2020, and is one of the people spearheading the growth of the sport locally.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Bethany Pittman

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. You never know what can happen when you try something new, and Bethany Pittman is living proof. What turned...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Rachel Oehler Hall

Rachel Oehler Hall, age 63, of Bangs passed from this life Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at home. A Celebration of Life for Rachel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Bangs Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze

Loreen Fay Fletcher Glaze, age 51, passed away July 3, 2022 in Brownwood Texas. She was born June 26, 1971 in Abilene Texas. Loreen is survived by her son Brandon Glaze and wife Lana of Abilene, Texas. Her brother Jackie Fletcher of Abilene, Texas. Her sisters La Donna Harris and husband Bruce of Abilene, Texas; and Doreen Langford and husband Don of Abilene, Texas. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
City
San Marcos, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Brownwood, TX
Business
brownwoodnews.com

Veronica Nesbitt Brooke

Mrs. Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. Veronica was born on November 17, 1965, in Slaton, Texas to Stanley Nesbitt and Jenny Lee Kelley. Veronica graduated from Bangs High School and attended Howard Payne University. She later worked with intellectually disabled individuals. Veronica married...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Robert Earvin Welch Jr.

Robert Earvin Welch Jr., 16, of Brownwood passed away June 29, 2022. The family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony. Robert was born March 20, 2006 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert Sr. and Nicole (Weaver) Welch. Robert attended Brownwood High School and was known for having a unique personality. He had a small circle of friends and family but those that he loved, he loved dearly. Robert, as most teenagers, really enjoyed playing video games and Anime. He loved anything to do with the Vikings. He studied their history, their religion, everything about their existence from their war tactics to the recipe for Viking food. He knew about their boats, what articles were used for what, their weapons and the reason for tattoos and different insignia that was used. He was quite the historical scholar on this topic. His favorite tv shows and movies were about Vikings and Zombies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the Ocean, but most of all he loved to spend time with his friends with family. If he loved you and let you in close, you were family in his eyes.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Conference to support law enforcement spouses set for July 23 in Brownwood

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Brown County is cohosting a conference with Bless the Badge to educate and support law enforcement spouses on July 23. The Tactical Relationship Training event will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Brownwood. The address will be released to participants once registered. The event is open to all spouses, they need not live in the area.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: July 7

July 12 – Deadline to Enter West Texas Fair, Abilene. 14 – Brown 4-H County Council Meeting 4:00pm at the Extension Office. 26 – Deadline to Apply for Bronze, Silver, & Gold Star Awards. August 12 – State Fair Entry Deadline. 12 – Heart of Texas...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brownwood Mccoy#Building Supply Mccoy#Tx
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Micah and Ashley Jaynes

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. The transformation of Baker Street into one of the most popular destinations in all of Brown County began strictly...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Kay Parrish returns to Brownwood High to coach cross country, track

Kay Parrish, daughter of former Brownwood Lions football assistant coach and high school principal Kenneth West and the late Shirley West, is returning to her roots. Parrish has taken over as the BHS cross country and girls track head coach, replacing Chesney Neely who accepted the role as Bangs Lady Dragons varsity basketball coach.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

HPU recognized as ‘military friendly school’ on 2022-2023 national list

Howard Payne University was named to the annual Military Friendly® Schools list by VIQTORY, a premiere military marketing company for military personnel entering the civilian workforce. HPU received a bronze level award designation on the 2022-2023 list. The list identified 665 colleges, universities and trade schools in the U.S. that excel in welcoming and preparing military service members, veterans and their spouses for success as students.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Jake Senkirik

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood ISD graduate is giving back to the youth of the community both by his professional work as...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
colemantoday.com

CPD Activity Report for June 27 - July 3

The Coleman Police Department has released the Activity Report from June 27th through July 3rd. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 25 calls for service. The following are some but not all of their calls:. 2 – Missing Person. 4 – Agency Assist. 2 –...
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

One Injured in Coleman County Wreck

Coleman County first responders responded on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, to a two vehicle accident on Highway 153, west of Glen Cove, not far from the Coleman and Runnels county line. A landing zone for an Air Evac helicopter was set up at the entrance to Hords Creek Lake. One person was transported from the wreck site to the helicopter to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries. The other driver did not require medical treatment, according to Coleman Fire. The Texas DPS was called to investigate the wreck.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Vehicle drives through building

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 9:10am, first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a report of an accident in the 300 block of Avenue D. Several callers reported that a vehicle drove through a building. When police officers arrived on scene, they observed members of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Arrest Made After Brownwood Shooting

According to a media release from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:50 am, Communications Division of the Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a report of shots fired. The caller identified himself as the victim and stated that he was running away from several people on Belle Plain. The caller stated that he was shot in the leg.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firework cancellations across the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether. Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day: Taylor […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Brownwood teen ambushed, shot during marijuana deal

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a teen was shot during a drug deal gone wrong in Brownwood early Tuesday morning. The Brownwood Police Department says 17-year-old Christopher Holland called 9-1-1 just before 1:00 a.m. and reported he was running away from several people around Bostick’s Automotive on Belle Plain Street and that he had been shot in the leg.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Wayne Jones

Wayne Jones, age 83, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Street, in Coleman. Viewing hours will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home.
COLEMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy