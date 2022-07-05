ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists protest over Spain's San Fermin bull-run festival

By IRENE YAGÜE
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
Spain Running of the Bulls People dressing as dinosaurs protest against animal cruelty before the start of the San Fermin festival, which has been cancelled for the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. People from around the world flock to Pamplona to take part in the nine days of the festival which starts on Wednesday, July 6. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) (Alvaro Barrientos)

PAMPLONA, Spain — (AP) — Dozens of animal rights activists dressed as dinosaurs were chased by fellow activists through the streets of the Spanish city of Pamplona on Tuesday to protest alleged animal cruelty in the world famous San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival.

In the protest Tuesday, the dinosaurs were supposed to represent bulls and the mob behind the San Fermín revelers. The activists carried placards reading, "Bullfighting is Prehistoric." They said the point was to show runs could be lighthearted and held without any cruelty to animals.

It was the 18th annual protest led by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and the Spanish NGO AnimalNaturalis. The protests are normally held a day before the festival gets underway with the traditional “chupinazo” firework blast at midday in Pamplona’s town hall square. The runs begin Thursday.

“Bullfighting is the long ritualized execution of bulls and many tourists who come to the bull-runs don’t actually realize that the same bulls they're running down a couple of streets with are later killed in the bullring that day,” said Chelsea Monroe, PETA senior digital campaign officer.

“They’re stabbed over and over again for 20 minutes until they’re dead,” said Monroe. “We want the tourists to know that their money is supporting this really cruel industry.”

The protests do little to dampen enthusiasm for San Fermín, which normally sees Pamplona's population of 200,000 balloon to some 1 milllion during peak days of the nine-day festival.

The festival was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities fear crowd activities at the festival may lead to a major increase in infections this year as well.

The festival highlight is the early morning “encierro,” or run, which sees thousands of people running like mad to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring.

The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing, and cultural entertainment.

The six bulls are invariably killed in bullfights each afternoon during the festival

“The debate over the future of bullfighting in Spain has never been so alive and the authorities must take a clear stance,” said Jana Uritz of AnimalNaturalis in a statement. "We demand the necessary courage from them to say whether they favor animal torture or, on the contrary, are ready to prohibit such barbarities.”

Bullfighting is still immensely popular in Spain although the movement against it has gained much momentum in recent years. Bullfighting is banned only in the Canary Islands although it is not practiced much, or at all, in some other regions such as Catalonia and the Balearic Islands that include Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

The animal rights groups cite Culture Ministry figures, saying 90% of Spaniards did not attend any festival event involving bulls in 2014-2015, the last year the issue was surveyed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Independent

Dozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and Spain

Footage from last month’s deadly border crossing attempt was confirmed by the Moroccan authorities, in an incident that saw dozens injured and a few fatalities.On June 24, dozens of migrants attempted to cross the border between Morocco and Spain.The footage shows large groups of people trying to climb a fence standing between Morocco’s Nador and Spain’s Melilla, with objects being thrown at Moroccan police attempting to stop the crossing by using tear gas.The Moroccan government reported at least 23 deaths, while Spanish NGO Walking Borders is reporting 37 fatalities.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tourists walk through Spanish mountains with wolves

A man in a remote corner of southern Spain is running a unique tourist attraction - walking with wolves.Miguel Angel Gonzalez Carrillo has raised three litters of wolves, and offers small groups the opportunity to walk with the animals in Instincion, a municipality in Andalusia's Almeria province.Gonzalez Carrillo also takes his pack of wolves into cities to work with people with autism and Alzheimer's disease.According to the Spanish Inventory of Land Animals there are approximately 2,000 Iberian wolves in Spain.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonDame Kelly Holmes attends first London Pride since coming out as gayPreserved ‘vintage’ Burger King restaurant found behind a wall in US mall
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Animal Rights Activists#Fermin#Catalonia#Spanish
International Business Times

In Exile Or Prison, Cuban Activism Gutted One Year After Mass Protests

On July 11 last year, Cuba appeared poised for political change. Protests - the largest since the late Fidel Castro took power in 1959 - rocked the Communist-run island as Cubans poured onto the streets demanding social and economic reform. But the rallies were short-lived. Cuban authorities have since sentenced...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Several injured as Pamplona bull run returns for first time in three years

Pamplona has held its first bull run in three years. No one was gored, but several runners were injured as tens of thousands of partygoers revelled in the return of one of Europe’s most famous traditional events.The six bulls, guided by six tame oxen, charged through Pamplona’s streets in around two minutes and 35 seconds without causing too much carnage among the thousands of people cramming the course.Despite this, several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement. At least two men were hit in the head.The Pamplona hospital said that six people needed to be brought in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Revelry and protests as Spanish bull festival returns

Thousands of Spaniards filled the streets of Pamplona to mark the return of the San Fermín bull festival. The annual event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus restrictions, is known for its daily running of the bulls. Before the start of this year's festival, animal...
SOCIETY
HuffPost

At Least 6 Hikers Killed As Massive Chunk Of Melting Glacier Breaks Free In Italy

ROME (AP) — Some 17 people remain unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier broke off and slammed into hikers in northern Italy, officials said Monday. At least six people died and 9 were injured by the avalanche of ice, snow and large rocks thundering down the slope of the mountain topped by the Marmolada glacier Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Spain's Pamplona Bull-Running Fiesta Back With a Bang After COVID Ban

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Thousands of revellers wearing white clothes and red scarves filled the streets of Spain's Pamplona on Wednesday as the bang of a firecracker kicked off the first San Fermin bull-running festival since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. A light rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Rwandans Fear Leaving Their Homes In Congo As Anger Grows Over Rebel Attacks

Life in Kinshasa was going well for Zawadi, a mother of two from Rwanda, until faraway fighting stoked Congolese anger against her country and videos of men with machetes prowling the city streets in search of Rwandans surfaced on social media. The trouble started in May, when the M23 rebel...
SOCIETY
AFP

Sudan activists to unite under 'revolutionary council'

Pro-democracy groups in Sudan announced a "revolutionary council" Thursday to close ranks against coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, rejecting his offer of a civilian government, as protesters keep pressing for his resignation. On Thursday, pro-democracy groups, including local resistance committees, announced their plans to establish a revolutionary council in opposition to Burhan.
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

