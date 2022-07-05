ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed...

SarahZ
2d ago

It really depends on where you teach. Fist year teachers in my rural area start at $36,000 per year. Average after 5 years is $68,000. I know two teachers across the state line in a more urban area have 15 years in and both make over $85,000 per year. My kindergarten teacher retired two years ago...taught for 35 years...and she was pulling in $130,000 per year in the Philly suburbs. So, pick where you work based on salary.

54
beachbunny
2d ago

Considering how pathetic our children are doing in school, spare me the tears. Start producing better results and the maybe you’d have my support.

143
AP_000750.5815279415c14c0aaf716217a493d680.0124
2d ago

Mr. Cohen is correct with how much work this takes. Also, he’s mentioning that 2,100+hours is what is worked just during a school year. If you multiply 52x40 = 2,080. Teachers work more hours in 2/3 the amount of time. That $14 an hour is not a livable wage, and it’s only for 2/3 of the year. The summer months are unpaid. Many teachers have second and third jobs during the school year and summer. Many people saw how necessary teachers and school are during the pandemic, and yet, systems and overall culture towards the profession have not changed. The teacher shortage is only getting worse and increasing class sizes does no one any favors.

86
