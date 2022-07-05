ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kamala Harris back in Chicago Tuesday to attend National Education Association Conference

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago Tuesday. It's unclear if she will visit Highland Park. Her...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 20

MACK
4d ago

BREAKING NEWS----Vice President Harris couldn't be reached for further comment as she was attending her uncontrollable laughing intervention....🤔😜

Reply
9
SuzzyQ59
4d ago

Remember kids, if you grow up and sleep your way to the top by having affairs with a married district attorney, one day you too could be a VP. 😂🤣

Reply
9
Ron Wolf
4d ago

JUST maybe a Geography teacher may be able to show lil kammie Santa Claus where the Southern border is located.

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Highland Park, IL
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is forced to escape D.C. steakhouse with his security detail after pro-choice protesters 'harassed' him during dinner and told the manager to throw him out

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nationalinterest.org

Crossing the Aisle: Bernie Sanders Touts Social Security Plan on Fox News

The senator from Vermont proposes to not only fund the program for the future but to increase its benefits to American seniors. A group of senators led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) recently introduced a new bill to protect the solvency of Social Security. The bill would not only keep the program funded for seventy-five years but would increase benefits by $2,400 a year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Fox News

Conservative Latina radio host slams Soros-backed liberal group takeover of Hispanic radio stations

Conservative Latina radio host Lourdes Ubieta broke down her decision to quit Radio Mambi in protest ahead of its sale to a Soros-backed liberal group on "The Ingraham Angle." LOURDES UBIETA: What is happening here is that they are trying to silence the conservative voices. We are very few actually, very few hosts, conservative hosts in Spanish. And they [Democrats] believe that they can win the Hispanic vote by taking over these 18 radio stations through the United States.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Brittney Griner set to appear in Russian court after Biden, Harris call

Supporters of Brittney Griner rallied at the Phoenix Mercury's arena Wednesday to push for the release of the WNBA star from a Russian prison. It comes as Griner is set to appear in a Russian court Thursday. CBS News senior white house and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the latest on the administration's efforts.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Mccormick Place
CBS News

Former West Virginia legislator convicted on Jan. 6 charges mulls run against Sen. Joe Manchin in 2024

Days before he reports to prison, former West Virginia Republican state legislator Derrick Evans tells CBS News he's considering a run for federal office in 2024. Evans, the highest-ranking government official to charged so far in a Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach criminal case, resigned his seat in the state legislature shortly after his arrest in January 2021. But he said his post-prison plans include a possible run for Congress — when Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, could be seeking reelection. He believes his arrest might actually galvanize political support in a state that overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationCanada

The Jan. 6 insurrection showed that performance crime is becoming increasingly popular

To film oneself committing a crime might seem a guileless act of self-incrimination, but it’s becoming increasingly popular. Take the Jan. 6 insurrection as a case in point. With 874 people arrested on charges from disorderly conduct to seditious conspiracy, many were apprehended because of video or photos shared online. This is considered performance crime: the performance of criminal activity in which filming and sharing it with an audience is intrinsic to the crime itself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Coming to terms with just how armed Trump followers were on Jan. 6

Among the key revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s recent testimony was what the White House aide heard Donald Trump say ahead of his pre-riot rally on Jan. 6. Backstage at the Ellipse, Hutchinson heard the then-president fuming about the crowd size who’d hear his remarks. Told that some of...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

‘Kryptonite’ Biden Campaigns for Democrats While Keeping His Distance

When it comes to personal appearances, a president has two ways to help: He can stand up for pivotal voters, offering government assistance to deal with a problem. Or he can stand far, far away from a political ally who might support the president's agenda, but not benefit from being photographed together.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy