Plano police say a dog was shot and killed after it bit a man's shoe in the 3900 block of Legner Street in the Lakewood Springs subdivision Wednesday. Police say the dog, which is described as being around 60 or 70 pounds, had been loose when it approached a woman with a child and a puppy and cornered them. The woman called her husband who tried to verbally get the dog to leave. Police say the dog then ran at the man in an aggressive manner. The man backpedaled and lost his balance and shot the dog after it began biting his shoe. The dog ran away and later died.

PLANO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO