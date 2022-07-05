Arsenal make Tielemans transfer top priority, Milinkovic-Savic ‘bid’, Lisandro Martinez battle with Man Utd

ARSENAL have reportedly made Youri Tielemans their top midfield transfer target.

This comes despite a reported £47m bid for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Tielemans is said to be available for a cut price £25m after refusing to sign a new deal with Leicester, while Milinkovic-Savic is valued at closer to £70m.

And the race for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez seems to be getting intense as reports suggest that Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is set to go all out for the Argentinian.

IN: Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus

OUT: Alexandre Lacazette (released)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to lift his team's dressing room.

Arteta added: “Gabby’s first quality is his character, the person, the smile and what he represents as a human being.

“He’s an incredible professional with his work ethic, enthusiasm and the atmosphere he is going to create on the training pitch.

“I think he will set different standards at the club because he is only used to winning.

“He is only 25-years-old, which is still very early for a striker, but he’s had so many experiences over the last six years which have made him the player he is today.

“He’s gone through difficult patches where he wasn't playing a lot of football but he has always shown passion, hunger and desire. And that’s what makes him so special"

Clamping down on cliques

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to create his own United Nations after vowing to crack down on any dressing-room cliques.

The signing of £45million Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City means that Gunners now have seven Portuguese speakers in their squad.

But the Spanish head coach has made it clear that he expects all of his players to communicate in English after having to deal with German and French-speaking factions.

Arteta said: “I don’t want any Brazilian group and I don’t want a Portuguese group.

“The important thing for me is that they unite with the entire squad. I want a team that is fully integrated so they can build a strong and trusting relationship between each other.

“Obviously you will have more chemistry between some players than between others and it’s important for new players to have somebody they have already spent time with who understands your culture.

“But for sure we will promote that integration between all of them”

Hickey transfer blow

Brentford are closing in on a £19million transfer for Bologna ace and Arsenal target Aaron Hickey.

Hickey is set to sign a five-year deal with the Bees, who tried to sign him back in January.

The final touches of the deal are yet to be completed but Brentford are hopeful the left-back will fly to the UK for a medical early next week.

Arsenal have been interested in the Scotland international but look set to miss out on his signature

Arsenal's first Dybs

Paulo Dybala is considering a move to the Premier League this summer.

Dybala officially left Juventus when his contract expired at the end of last month and is now a free agent.

Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Argentina international, who met with the club's vice-president Javier Zanetti last month.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, the Nerazzurri have put the forward on stand-by following the return of Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old will now look to the Premier League as his next potential destination as Arsenal have been in contact with his agent in a bid to lure him to North London.

Manager Mikel Arteta needs another striker despite the arrival of Gabriel Jesus after he lost both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Zak Swanson leaves

Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of youngster Zak Swanson from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

Swanson, 21, joined Arsenal's famous Hale End academy in 2007 and signed his first professional contract 12 years later.

But he never made a first team appearance under manager Mikel Arteta despite being a regular presence on the bench.

A statement from Arsenal read: "We wish Zak all the best for his future with Portsmouth, he will always be a valued part of the Arsenal family"

Arsenal fixture amendments

Some of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures have been amended ahead of the coming season.

The Gunners' clash with Bournemouth on August 20 away will take place at 5.30pm instead of 3pm.

The same time change goes for the North Londoners' meeting against London rivals Fulham on August 27 at home.

Arsenal's match with Aston Villa at the Emirates has been moved from August 30 to August 31 at 7.30pm.

The big clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford will take place on September 4 at 4.30pm instead of September 3.

Arsenal vs Everton has been moved for September 11 at 2pm instead of September 10.

And Brentford vs Arsenal takes place on September 18 at 2pm instead of September 17

Well I Nev-er

Gary Neville admitted he would have played for rivals Arsenal if Manchester United decided to sell him.

Neville told Sky Sports' Off Script: "For myself, leaving never once entered my head. My longest contract negotiation was three meetings - they were normally done inside one or two meetings, and they were always long contracts.

"I’d made the decision quite early in my 30s that if Sir Alex [Ferguson] had come and told me my time was up, I wouldn’t have played for anyone else. I was fortunate in that sense.

"However, if he’d come to me at say the age of 28, and told me my time was up, of course I would have played for another Premier League club.

"Who would I have played for? You can rule out three: I’d have never have played for [Manchester] City, Liverpool or Leeds. Not in a million years.

"I don’t feel anything bad towards the players who did that, but me personally, I couldn’t have done it. The rivalry is just too much.

"If you’d said to me, in a perfect world, in my years of playing, which clubs in the Premier League have the tradition, a proper club? Arsenal would be No1.

"The tradition of Highbury, I felt they did things the right way. Also in the Premier League, I like Aston Villa and Newcastle.

"In Europe I admired Juventus and Bayern Munich. I respected them as football clubs. Bayern were meticulous in their preparation, so internationally, it would be them"

More on Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is "happier" in the Premier League because he knows he is admired for his work at Tottenham.

As reported earlier, Pochettino wants to return to the Prem but would never consider Arsenal due to his Spurs past.

A close friend said: “Mauricio has never hidden his belief that he feels happier in the Premier League than anywhere else.

“He loves it in England and he also knows he is admired here for what he has done in the past”

Pochettino wants Maur

Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a Premier League return after his dismissal as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Pochettino is already eyeing the next major vacancy in the Prem as he prepares for a quick comeback to top flight football.

The ex-Tottenham boss has retained his home in London even after being sacked by Spurs in 2019.

Chairman Daniel Levy was keen on bringing the Argentine back to N17 last summer only for Poch to stay on in Paris.

With Antonio Conte now installed and in command at Tottenham, the door appears closed.

But while his love for Spurs means Pochettino would rule out the prospect of joining Arsenal if Mikel Arteta was shown the door, SunSport understands he would be willing to consider any other ambitious and serious Prem outfit

Lisandro Martinez demand

Ajax star Lisandro Martinez has allegedly told his club that he wants to quit the club and move to the Premier League.

Martinez is wanted by both Manchester United and Arsenal to bolster their backlines.

The two clubs have both been haggling with the Amsterdam giants over his transfer fee.

But it is the United that appear to be leading the chase after offering just shy of £40million for the centre-back.

Now both the Red Devils and the Gunners have received a major boost after reports emerged that the Argentina international has told Ajax he wants to depart for England

Lisandro Martinez bidding war

Manchester United are confident of beating Arsenal to signing Lisandro Martinez after meeting with Ajax chiefs.

United have reportedly tabled a fee just shy of £40m for Martinez.

The Dutch champs’ new director of football Klaas-Jan Huntelaar travelled to London on Saturday to meet with United reps, according to the Mirror.

And after talks with Huntelaar, the Red Devils are said to be confident of beating the Gunners in the race to sign the centre-back.

The Manchester giants have made a bid worth an initial £35.3m, with a further £4.3m available in add-ons.

The total package works out at £39.6m, with the Amsterdam giants reportedly valuing the Argentina international at £43m.

Martinez would rather reunite with former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford than join the Gunners.

According to The Athletic, United have "edged ahead as favourites" to land the 24-year-old for around £35m

Arsenal insist on Milinkovic-Savic

Arsenal, though, are still persistent in the transfer pursuit of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners reportedly had a €55million (£47.2m) offer for Milinkovic-Savic rebuffed as the Serie A side wanted more cash.

But the North Londoners are preparing to issue a new and improved bid for the midfielder, according to Il Messaggero.

However, Arsenal are reluctant to depart with the €65m (£55.8m) Lazio president Claudio Lotito is demanding.

Although the Gunners are said to be in constant contact with the Serbia international's agent Mateja Kezman to try and get a deal done

Arsenal prioritise Tielemans

Arsenal are pressing ahead with plans to sign a new midfielder this summer.

And the Gunners are prioritising Leicester star Youri Tielemans for the role ahead of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Fabrizio Romano.

That's because Tielemans will cost the Gunners 40million less than Milinkovic-Savic.

The Belgium international's contract expires in 2023, which means the Foxes could be open to letting him go on the cheap now.

Whilst Lazio are demanding £68m for Milinkovic-Savic this summer

Man United transfer fears revealed

Man United are unlikely to prise fourth spot from Arsenal next season.

That's according to United Stand host Mark Goldbridge who reckons the Gunners' transfer business will put them above Man United, who've had a quiet window in comparison.

He said on talkSPORT: "Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have got top four nailed on for me.

“So it is Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester United and any other teams that has a good season going for fourth.

“That is the limit, and that is not Erik ten Hag’s fault. With this transfer window, and what Spurs and Arsenal are doing, it could be fifth or sixth, and that is never good enough."

Arsenal plan new transfer bid

Arsenal are remaining persistent in the transfer pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners reportedly had a €55 million offer for the Lazio midfielder rebuffed as the Italian side wanted more cash.

But the North Londoners are preparing to issue a new and improved bid for Milikkovic-Savic, according to Il Messaggero.

However, the Gunners are reluctant to depart with the €65 million Lazio president Claudio Lotito is demanding, the report adds.

Although the Gunners are said to be in constant contact with Milinkovic's agent Mateja Kezman to try and get a deal done.

Arteta speaks on dressing room plans

Mikel Arteta wants to create his own United Nations at Arsenal after vowing to crack down on any dressing-room cliques, MARK IRWIN WRITES.

“I don’t want any Brazilian group and I don’t want a Portuguese group.

“The important thing for me is that they unite with the entire squad. I want a team that is fully integrated so they can build a strong and trusting relationship between each other.

“Obviously you will have more chemistry between some players than between others and it’s important for new players to have somebody they have already spent time with who understands your culture.

“But for sure we will promote that integration between all of them.”

Then there was three

Gabriel Jesus can't wait to share the pitch with his Arsenal namesakes next season.

Jesus' arrival at The Emirates makes him the third Gabriel, along with Martinelli and Magalhães.

And the ex-Man City striker is itching to play alongside both Gabriels, whom he also shares Brazilain heritage with.

He said to Arsenal's media: "Now it's three! There’s a lot of jokes with us now, but they are very good guys.

"I'm so happy for them because they deserve to be in a big club like Arsenal, and they did so well last season. I'm so happy to be here with them.”

Arsenal's business savvy praised

Arsenal's shrewd business deals have been praised by club legend Alan Smith.

He said to Sky Sports: "The good thing about Arsenal’s recruitment now is that they are signing players without too much media fanfare.

"For example, we did hear about Jesus but when we did hear they were already quite far down the line in terms of securing his signature.

“Then there was Fabio Vieira from Porto. Nobody saw that one coming either and the best recruitment teams at clubs are able to do that.

"They do a lot of work behind the scenes, maybe even six months to a year in the build-up to signing a player, but they do it without too much fanfare or drama.

“That points to a department of the club that is really functioning well and it’s really encouraging that they have got that side of things working well because it was a bit of a mess a few years back. Now Edu and Arteta are on the same page, they agree what is needed and that relationship is vital.”

Gakpo urged to snub Prem

Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo has been urged to stay with PSV Eindhoven by team-mate Luuk de Jong,

De Jong reckons Gakpo can flourish at PSV for another season before taking the plunge elsewhere.

He told Voetbal International: "I used to talk to him in the past, I also did it for the Dutch national team and I still do it.

“I saw him come in and see him make strides. When he came, the talent was already there.

“I think he can have another very good season, finish it by winning the league and then take a nice step.”

Arsenal 'prioritise Tielemans transfer'

Arsenal are pressing ahead with plans to bring in a new midfielder this summer.

And the Gunners are prioritising Leicester City man Youri Tielemans for the role, ahead of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Fabrizio Romano.

That's because the Belgium international will cost the Gunners 40m less than Milinkovic-Savic, the report adds.

Tielemans' contract with Leicester City expires in 2023, which means the Foxes could be open to letting him go on the cheap now.

Whilst Lazio are demanding £68m for Milinkovic-Savic, the report claims.

Jovic set for Fiorentina transfer

Luka Jovic is set to join Fiorentina on a two-year deal, according to reports.

The striker, 24, signed for Real Madrid three years ago in a huge £52million move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

But he failed to make an impression, scoring just three goals in 51 appearances for Los Blancos.

As a result, the club have decided to let him go on a free transfer despite the fact he still has three years remaining on his contract.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina have agreed to sign Jovic on a permanent deal.

The two clubs originally discussed the prospect of a loan, but Real Madrid decided to negotiate a 50 per-cent sell-on clause instead.

Jovic is set to have a medical this week before finalising the move which will see him sign on until June 2024 with the option for two additional years.

Arsenal staff member leaves club

Arsenal have lost their Head of Academy Performance Tony Strudwick to West Brom.

Strudwick has left the Gunners to become the Baggies' new Director of Medical.

Upon bringing in Strudwick, West Brom's Chief executive Ron Gourlay, said, via Birmingham Mail: "We are delighted to have Tony at the football club.

"He is one of the very best in his field of expertise and arrives at the club with an incredible CV. Tony is highly respected within football.

“We believe his appointment will strengthen the medical and sports science departments which he will oversee.

"His appointment is another positive step in improving standards across the football club as we ready ourselves to take on the challenges ahead.”

Arsenal defender joins Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed defender Zak Swanson from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old penned a two-year deal with Pompey, with a 12-month extension option.

But the transfer fee for the move is yet to be revealed, the BBC reported.

Swanson's been at Arsenal since the age of six, but couldn't get into the first team.

Saka tipped for Arsenal stay

Bukayo Saka will not be leaving Arsenal this summer.

That's according to Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell who said to Highbury Squad: "He is already under contract. These things are not just going to get done in a couple of months.

"These things could take six months, but Arsenal are not, trust me, they are not going to sell Saka in this window. No chance. No chance.”

Dybala ‘seeks Premier League switch’

Paulo Dybala is reportedly considering a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 28-year-old officially left Juventus when his contract expired at the end of last month, so he is now a free agent.

Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Argentina international, who met with the club’s vice-president Javier Zanetti last month.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, the Black and Blues have put Dybala on stand-by following the return of Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact with the Argentine’s agent in a bid to lure him to North London.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are eager to bring Dybala to Old Trafford.