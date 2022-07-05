Morning Docket: 07.05.22

Hearsay isn’t the easiest concept in the world in application, but compared to the “fertile octogenarian” it’s at least straightforward. The complexity is in all the exceptions, not hearsay itself. And yet the January 6 hearings invited a lot of hearsay talk that wildly missed the mark. The gang also takes a look back at the now concluded Supreme Court Term — and the nightmarish preview the justices dropped on the last day — and chats about the latest in the Britney Spears litigation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO